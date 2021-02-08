Covid seems to have been in the range of the flu in India – preliminary data

Nirmesh has sent in this info, that I’m hoping can be finalised – once as many loose ends as possible are sorted out, I’ll write about it in my TOI blog.

We know for sure that flu + pneumonia together kill around 600k in India each year.

We also know that globally there’s been a lower incidence of flu in 2020 (got to confirm this for India), and India has reproted around 150k covid deaths (of which real covid is likely to be around half if we go by international trends). It seems very unlikely, therefore, that covid + flu + pneumonia would exceed 600k by much. That’s something to investigate. DEFINITELY NOT SPANISH FLU!!