Conclusive proofs that this is an experimental vaccine

I have no problem with scientists working on an experimental vaccine. See this.

But let NO ONE ever tell you that these are not experimental vaccines:

The Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are not approved at all. They have only been admitted to the commercial market under provisional authorization to gather more evidence on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, with healthcare professionals being asked to report suspected adverse reactions. One of the conditions from the EMA is that Pfizer must submit their final report to the EMA in December 2023, Moderna in December 2022 and AstraZeneca in March 2024. Only then will it be signed by the EMA whether the vaccines are effective and safe enough to be unconditionally authorized as a safe medicine. [received via email]

#LockdownCrimesAgainstHumanity These are clearly EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES and let no one tell you otherwise. The roll out of vaccines without proper testing – that too on people who are at zero or no risk from covid, is criminal. @IntlCrimCourthttps://t.co/ldvneon4Etpic.twitter.com/WvQpgNe1wU — 🙂Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason& Liberty (@sabhlok) February 23, 2021

2/ Doherty's response is pretty unsatisfactory, from my perspective. He is confirming that these are still TRIALS, and we don't have data on effectiveness. Moreover, mortality post-vaccine is a function of existing herd immunity. In India few will die with or without vaccine. pic.twitter.com/TdB0TA9aOp — 🙂Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason& Liberty (@sabhlok) February 23, 2021

GREG HUNT SAYS SO HIMSELF

Adverse reactions after vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca can be followed at http://www.adrreports.eu/

And that is only European registered data.

The US registered side effects after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and immediately AstraZeneca can also be followed.

I do not know how and if the registrations can be viewed with you in Australia. But the media leaves only a handful of reports of the actual numbers of people who die following a vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

But they already start testing on children here. Correct testing, not to vaccinate them against corona, but to see whether they can achieve group immunity.