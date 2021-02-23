Comment from a Melbourne dentist about the disaster caused by the Great Hysteria

FROM AN EMAIL RECEIVED TODAY (I’ve removed all identifiers)

Thank you for sharing such wonderful and intelligent points in your “The great Hysteria..” book. I sincerely appreciate the time and effort taken for these actions.

I have bought 15 more copies to share with friends and colleagues.

I am a Melbourne dentist. I am writing to you to express some of my experiences during this unprecedented social experiment of locking down the entire community in response to a viral infection.

I have been a dentist for almost 30 years. My patients are intelligent, thoughtful, and socio-economically successful. My practice is a boutique dental practice that strives so very hard to provide leading-edge, caring, beautiful dentistry.

Over the past 12 months I have been shocked at the degradation of my patient’s mouths.

Rather tongue in cheek, I have been considering rephrasing “JobKeeper” to “ToothKeeper”. So many of my patients have been grinding their teeth to make them loose and have bleeding gums. Their palates and tongues are red and inflamed. These signs are not in response to a viral attack (none of my patients thus far have positive Covid tests) but the body’s response to stress. It is sad to see. With patient’s immune systems so compromised by worry, uncertainty and fear their ability to withstand any infection, whether that be bacterial, fungal or viral is severely compromised. This concerns me as a healthy, well supported and strong immune system is our own personal best defence against this Covid virus.

On a personal level, this series of lockdowns has been humbling beyond words. From March to October, I only worked one full week. Most weeks I have pieced together 1 or 1 ½ days. No patients were seen in August.

On the 28th of March, all dental practices were mandated to only treat patients with emergencies.

It has taken almost 30 years for me to hone my skills, build a reputation and create my dental practice. It was indeed very sobering to experience that a simple email could direct me to basically tear up my appointment book. That was a Monday I will never forget. I been told what drills to use and when.

This lockdown state of emergency completely opposes everything that I have learnt as an Australian: If you work hard, be diligent, be honest and continually strive to do your best you will get somewhere in life. Now despite all my efforts I’m forced to sit at home and wait. And lodge forms for government handouts. It is not good for my kids to watch.

And the longer this goes on for, the colder my own personal fire burns.

Last night I watched the Channel 7 news. The content, tone and imagery were akin to what I saw following the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York. It felt like Channel 7 was reporting on a war. So, no wonder the general public are still hysterical, genuinely scared and support these lockdown measures and the State of Disaster. Without considering the massive collateral damage or alternatives.

Perhaps this explains why intelligent and considerate articles and open letters have been so ineffective with our Premier and the population. Not only does Dan Andrews not have the time for open discussion but public perception regarding the horrific risk and effects of this virus supports the lockdowns and goals of elimination.

John Stuart Mill (1806- 1873) so correctly wrote “Protection, therefore, against the tyranny of the magistrate is not enough,” he wrote. “There needs protection also against the tyranny of the prevailing opinion and feeling”. His main concern was “consequences of social conformity. When deviation from a prescribed set of opinions is punished through peer pressure and the fear of ostracism.”