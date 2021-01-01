The Great Invention of 2020: LOCKDOWNS, 7-22 January 2020 by medical genius Xi Jinping

Lockdowns and quarantines for a flu-like virus are the personal invention of China’s President Xi Jinping, being unheard of before Wuhan. Never before had lockdowns been recommended or implemented for a respiratory flu-like virus (or even for any other virus – only for Ebola these had been attempted once, but found ineffective).

The great genius Xi Jinping came to this brilliant idea all by himself.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/15/world/asia/xi-china-coronavirus.htm

This is the speech [Source: http://www.qstheory.cn/dukan/qs/2020-02/15/c_1125572832.htm]

The Wuhan lockdown started on 23 January 2020.

On 24 January 2020, Gauden Galea, the WHO’s representative in China made a blistering attack on lockdowns: “trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science. The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made”. [Source]

The 24 February 2020 Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 makes clear that “Xi Jinping personally directed and deployed the prevention and control work” (namely, the lockdowns and quarantines).

It said “General Secretary Xi Jinping personally directed and deployed the prevention and control work … China’s uncompromising and rigorous use of non-pharmaceutical measures to contain transmission of the COVID-19 virus in multiple settings provides vitallessons for the global response”(emphasis added).

In my complaint to the International Criminal Court I’ve provided extensive proof that there have never before been lockdowns for any respiratory virus (the only time they were imposed was for Ebola). Here’s a professor of the history of medicine (who studies the history, so presumably should know something), saying the same thing:

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/22/world/asia/coronavirus-quarantines-history.html