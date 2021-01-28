The Great Hysteria is OVER in India. Only THE STUPID “EDUCATED’ WEST CONTINUES THE DRAMA.

India had long returned to a level of normalcy with people IGNORING government “mandates”.

Now these two pictures show clearly that there is not the slightest social distancing or masks.

NO MASKS. NO SOCIAL DISTANCING. Near 100% normalcy in India. (In this Dec.2020 youtube report farmers explain why they reject the idea that covid is a serious matter https://t.co/GGYWvMhZep – will require knowledge of Hindi/Panjabi) https://t.co/GXC9lykY4I — 🙂Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason& Liberty (@sabhlok) January 28, 2021