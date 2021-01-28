Thoughts on economics and liberty

29th January 2021

The Great Hysteria is OVER in India. Only THE STUPID “EDUCATED’ WEST CONTINUES THE DRAMA.

India had long returned to a level of normalcy with people IGNORING government “mandates”.

Now these two pictures show clearly that there is not the slightest social distancing or masks.

 

This entry was posted in Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 Show Keyboard