Some background research on Imperial College and Ferguson

Someone’s sent me this. It should be read along with my book, my ICC complaint, the Michael Senger China letter and these blog posts:

Other critiques of Neil Ferguson’s 16 March 2020 epidemiological model

TOI blog post: A critique of Neil Ferguson’s (the Imperial College) pandemic model

ALSO see #GreatCrimes2020 hashtag and search for imperial college and ferguson.

MATERIAL SENT TO ME

Authors to correct influential Imperial College COVID-19 report after learning it cited a withdrawn preprint

31-12-2020

Chilling Revelation: Our Lockdowns Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Help from the Chinese—Professor Neil Ferguson has spilled the beans on what inspired him to forever alter Western society.

December 29, 2020

Ferguson said there was some debate about whether the concept of locking free people down was even plausible, but doubts were quickly put to rest. “It’s a communist one party state, we said. We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought,” he said. “And then Italy did it. And we realized we could.”

FOI request

pg 26,27

Although over 120 countries are represented by our overseas population, those from China constitute 44.5% of overseas students and 17.0% of the overall student numb

According to the Imperial College study the only chance for the UK to avoid the predicted 510,000 deaths that would be caused without any action was for the country to impose restrictions on people’s movement and social contacts.

https://www.france24.com/en/20200211-uk-team-tests-china-virus-vaccine-on-mice

11/02/2020

“At the moment we have just put the vaccine that we’ve generated from these bacteria into mice,” Imperial College London researcher Paul McKay told AFP in an interview on Monday.

Tuesday 20 October 2015

Neil Ferguson, a public health expert at Imperial College London, said his “best guess” was that 100,000 people could be infected around the world, according a Jan. 26 report in the Guardian.

28-12-2020

Swedish researchers from Lund University and other institutions published these findings in the journal, Nature. They claimed that the model which was made by researchers from Imperial College London had fundamental shortcomings and cannot be used to draw the published conclusions.

Model used to evaluate lockdowns was flawed