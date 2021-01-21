Thoughts on economics and liberty

21st January 2021

List of documents declassified by Trump

Strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific

THE DOCUMENT: https://web.archive.org/web/20210115040133/https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IPS-Final-Declass.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20210113183733/https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/OBrien-Expanded-Statement.pdf

Reports:

Donald Trump plan to weaken China released in bombshell document – Major counter move

Declassified Document Outlines Trump Administration’s Secret Pacific Strategy

The Trump administration had a China strategy after all, but Trump didn’t follow it

Documents on FBI’s Russia probe

Trump Orders Declassification of Some Crossfire Hurricane Documents

Trump says he is declassifying more documents in Russia probe

President Trump declassifies documents on the origins of FBI’s Russia investigation ‘to the maximum extent possible’ just hours before he leaves office

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-idUSKBN29O2TB

Senate panel releases declassified documents on Russia investigation

More ‘Russiagate’ documents set for release, Senate source says

Trump orders release of sealed FBI Russia probe documents in one of his last acts

OTHERS

UFOs: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Collection

UFOs: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Collection

 

https://unredacted.com/

