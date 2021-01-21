21st January 2021
Covid vaccine watch
In addition to my recent book and ICC complaint, I’ve written a number of posts on the covid vaccine issue.
- My next TOI blog post: The covid vaccine is good but the people must decide
- Why does this alleged “vaccine” not stop transmission of the virus?
- Two strongly negative views about the covid “vaccines” (one of them claims these are not vaccines at all)
- My email re: Countering government propaganda re: the covid vaccine
- Information that people MUST be given before they are asked to consider taking the covid vaccine
- Analysis of the covid vaccine
In this post I’ll keep monitoring further concerns.
Peter Doshi: Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effective” vaccines—we need more details and the raw data
Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Wife of ‘perfectly healthy’ Miami doctor, 56, who died of a blood disorder 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is certain it was triggered by the jab, as drug giant investigates first death with a suspected link to shot
CDC reveals at least 21 Americans have suffered life threatening allergic reactions to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine – but officials beg people to get the shot and say problems are ‘rare’