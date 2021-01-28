Thoughts on economics and liberty

28th January 2021

Bhupinder Singh Mann’s 1 September 2020 letter to Prime Minister Modi re: farm laws

I met Bhupinder Singh Mann in February 2019 in Chandigarh. I went to Chandigarh by the morning train from Delhi and returned by the evening train. I took this selfie just before leaving for the return journey – it was a bit dark by then (but not so dark – I had a shoddy mobile camera so this picture is pretty ordinary – I’ve done some colour readjustments to make it clearer).

Bhupinder Singh Mann’s letter to Modi is here (PDF) on my server. Also OCRd in Word.

