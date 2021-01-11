A comparison of WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal – sent to me by someone

I’m noting this PDF document for my future, easy reference. I initially thought that Signal won’t transfer data across devices (which is essential for the way I operate – half on my mobile and half on the PC) – but that’s not true. Signal’s default is to allow that (i.e. to use the cloud). If someone wants greater privacy they can switch off that option and store conversations only on their unique device.

WhatsApp is effectively useless, since it has decided to hand over all data it collects to its new parent company, Facebook.