The masterclass that Anders Tegnell gave in 2020 on epidemiology

A placeholder post. I might bring all his sayings and writings together in a systematic manner in due course – something eminently worthwhile.

But for now, just a few links and tweets.

Anders Tegnell gave the world a masterclass in basic epidemiology during 2020 through his interviews. I later confirmed his views from the scientific literature. He was absolutely right. And lockdown nations were completely wrong.#NobelforTegnell — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 24, 2020

The Hashtag #NobelforTegnell

Perhaps the best place to get a lot of info on Tegnell’s views is the hashtag #NobelforTegnell that I created in April.

VIDEOS on Swarna Bharat Party’s YouTube channel

Here’s the channel. Search for Tegnell (also for Giesecke).

MY BLOG POSTS

Anders Tegnell is leading Sweden to a REAL SOLUTION. Others are DESTROYING their nations.

A summary of Anders Tegnell’s views regarding lockdowns – an important, short video

My next TOI blog post: India has only one choice: Anders Tegnell’s (Swedish) approach

MY ICC complaint and book

I’ve written a lot about Tegnell and his approach in my ICC complaint and book.

SOME ARTICLES

‘Closing borders is ridiculous’: the epidemiologist behind Sweden’s controversial coronavirus strategy