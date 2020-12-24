24th December 2020
The masterclass that Anders Tegnell gave in 2020 on epidemiology
A placeholder post. I might bring all his sayings and writings together in a systematic manner in due course – something eminently worthwhile.
But for now, just a few links and tweets.
Anders Tegnell gave the world a masterclass in basic epidemiology during 2020 through his interviews.
I later confirmed his views from the scientific literature. He was absolutely right. And lockdown nations were completely wrong.#NobelforTegnell
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 24, 2020
The Hashtag #NobelforTegnell
Perhaps the best place to get a lot of info on Tegnell’s views is the hashtag #NobelforTegnell that I created in April.
VIDEOS on Swarna Bharat Party’s YouTube channel
Here’s the channel. Search for Tegnell (also for Giesecke).
MY BLOG POSTS
Anders Tegnell is leading Sweden to a REAL SOLUTION. Others are DESTROYING their nations.
A summary of Anders Tegnell’s views regarding lockdowns – an important, short video
My next TOI blog post: India has only one choice: Anders Tegnell’s (Swedish) approach
MY ICC complaint and book
I’ve written a lot about Tegnell and his approach in my ICC complaint and book.
SOME ARTICLES
‘Closing borders is ridiculous’: the epidemiologist behind Sweden’s controversial coronavirus strategy