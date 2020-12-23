23rd December 2020
The finger of suspicion for SUBVERTING THE SCIENCE points to Bruce Aylward
Unfortunately, there’s so much to discover about the wheels within wheels. I thought Tedros Ghebreyesus was the main culprit in distorting WHO’s former advice against lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for flu-like virus.
But it is most likely the Canadian Bruce Aylward.
. Not just consensus. There was a prohibition even against quarantines for a flu like virus.
The problem seems to be linked with Canadian Bruce Aylward's ignorance of the science and refusal to demand scientific proofs for lockdowns.https://t.co/GDyI0zHRBV
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 23, 2020
This is SHOCKING information – I somehow missed it.
Bruce Aylward is IT.
He is the guy who recommended lockdowns after visiting China in February. HE IS THE GUY WHO HAS DESTROYED THE WORLD.
A comprehensive stooge of China. (See thread for his report). https://t.co/RJ7WL93kyc
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 23, 2020