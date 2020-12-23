The finger of suspicion for SUBVERTING THE SCIENCE points to Bruce Aylward

Unfortunately, there’s so much to discover about the wheels within wheels. I thought Tedros Ghebreyesus was the main culprit in distorting WHO’s former advice against lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for flu-like virus.

But it is most likely the Canadian Bruce Aylward.

. Not just consensus. There was a prohibition even against quarantines for a flu like virus. The problem seems to be linked with Canadian Bruce Aylward's ignorance of the science and refusal to demand scientific proofs for lockdowns.https://t.co/GDyI0zHRBV — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 23, 2020