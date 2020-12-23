Thoughts on economics and liberty

23rd December 2020

The finger of suspicion for SUBVERTING THE SCIENCE points to Bruce Aylward

Unfortunately, there’s so much to discover about the wheels within wheels. I thought Tedros Ghebreyesus was the main culprit in distorting WHO’s former advice against lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for flu-like virus.

But it is most likely the Canadian Bruce Aylward.

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

