25th December 2020
One of biggest fergusons of all time: Fauci
Came across a video interview of @JamesGRickards – now following him. He nailed it perfectly.
The deadly mistake by @realDonaldTrump of hiring people like Fauci, which cost him and the USA dearly. & the elites who didn't lose a thing from the lockdowns.https://t.co/VWDL5R1Dul pic.twitter.com/BS9znhtmUq
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 23, 2020
Thanks. Also available at https://t.co/ZsPkw1UYij
I'll dig some more as soon as I find time. This is an explosive interview – direct character assassination of Fauci – confirms my view that government scientists are morons and government should have nothing to do with science.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 10, 2020
Fauci the ferguson demolished in 9 seconds. That's all it needs.https://t.co/HCJf03i1EM
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 2, 2020
This must rank as Trump's biggest mistake this year – not charging Fauci for fraud and hysteria and locking him up for life behind bars. https://t.co/MiNqIHfekR
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 2, 2020
This is purely criminal. I'm not writing against Fauci in my complaint but someone in USA should make a similar one and include him. https://t.co/30l0TKIuPI
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 30, 2020
@SWAtlasHoover – the criminal Fauci is spreading POISON in Melbourne – we are already under one of the most fascist regimes in the world since Hitler – please stop the madman Fauci from using Melbourne as his evil experiment.@realDonaldTrump – fyi. https://t.co/awmDnFWgyA
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 30, 2020
This attribution to Fauci is incorrect.
But there are many harms from masks which are not suitable in most cases – which is why Fauci opposed masks until the day he decided to destroy Trump by putting out massively fraudulent statements of all kinds.https://t.co/GpyfFSzwpa
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 27, 2020
@realDonaldTrump @SWAtlasHoover – please IMPRISON Fauci IMMEDIATELY. The man has caused havoc across USA and the world through his BOGUS models and panic.
He is guilty of public health terrorism.
Short snippet from Governor @govkristinoem's speech: https://t.co/o9FQNHCsCC pic.twitter.com/aIUDqQ8wVm
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 16, 2020
Looks like Fauci has managed to scare the markets once again by focusing on cases, not the declining deaths.
This man is a wily two-timer determined to undermine Trump and USA.
The biggest mistake of @realDonaldTrump's Presidency has been to not throw him out in March itself. pic.twitter.com/iKzrzvwYKK
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 24, 2020
Someone must hold these "experts" to account.
It is NOT Covid-19 but the STUPD LOCKDOWNS that have brought USA to its knees.
It is these "experts" who have destroyed trillions of dollars of wealth and wiped out jobs for the poor.@realDonaldTrump – throw out Fauci! pic.twitter.com/obf5qsjj3R
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 23, 2020
What an extreme moron @realDonaldTrump has hired.
SCIENCE IS **ONLY** ABOUT ONE THING: THE **TOTAL** DISREGARD OF AUTHORITY.
WHAT A TOTAL FOOL IS THIS MAN FAUCI!
USA IS VERY FORTUNATE THAT ITS PEOPLE DISRESPECT AUTHORITY AND THINK FOR THEMSELVES!https://t.co/DyjsniCz6I pic.twitter.com/aS1h2NEtBI
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) June 20, 2020
Rand Paul is right, Fauci is WRONG.
"I think we ought to look at the Swedish model and we ought to look at letting our kids get back to school. I think it’s a huge mistake if we don’t open the schools in the fall.”https://t.co/YnadiIx2f8
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) May 14, 2020
Fauci's estimation on 26 March 2020 was that this virus is more like a bad flu. The German study of 8 April confirms the actual death rate is around 0.4% – which is bad, but no basis to shut down the whole world.
"EXPERTS" AND POLICYMAKERS – WAKE UP!https://t.co/hn5nRrGgJo pic.twitter.com/eYBPePajmH
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) April 11, 2020