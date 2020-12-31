Notes on Tedros Ghebreyesus, PhD (NOT A DOCTOR! – he should not write “Dr”)

This man needs to be studied more carefully since it is now clear that he has been the conduit for Xi Jinping’s lockdown policy being imposed on all of us across the world.

He is not a medical doctor

Although he writes “Dr”, he is NOT A DOCTOR. He is a “biologist and public health researcher” [Source]

“Dr Tedros holds a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Community Health from the University of Nottingham and a Master of Science (MSc) in Immunology of Infectious Diseases from the University of London” [Source]

He holds a B.Sc. in Biology from the University of Asmara in Eritrea and a PhD in Community Health from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom in 2000 [Source]

He is accused of genocide while he was a member of Ethiopia’s government

Allegation to the ICC: “while Ghebreyesus “co-led” Ethiopia’s government for four years, the regime “was marked by widespread or systematic crimes against humanity by subordinates.”” [Source]

According to Steinman, Tedros “was a crucial decision maker in relation to security service actions that included killing, arbitrarily detaining and torturing Ethiopians.” He goes on to accuse Tedros of supervising the “killing, and causing serious bodily and mental harm to, members of the Amhara, Konso, Oromo and Somali tribes with intent to destroy those tribes in whole or in part.” [Source]

A “damning dossier presented by the Amhara Professional Union (APU), accusing him of having carried out a real genocidal policy as Ethiopia’s Minister of Health” [Source]

General Berhanu Jula, Ethiopia’s army chief of staff, called last month for the WHO leader to resign

He accused him of trying to procure weapons for the Tigray region, where the Ethiopian army is fighting local forces. [Source]

Hid cholera for many years

Tedros Ghebreyesus is also known for covering up of several cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia (2006, 2009, 2011), by relabeling them “Acute Watery Diarrhea” (AWD).[16]

The report of a WHO field expert on the 2006 outbreak, however, certified that Vibrio cholerae had indeed been identified as the causal agent [Source]

Other human rights attacks

In 2014, Tedros, the former TPLF terrorist, also organized the kidnapping, extradition and condemnation of several dissident leaders and hundreds of asylum seekers in Yemen, with the complicity of the Yemeni government [Source]

His bias towards China

He has, at times, acted as China’s apologist in this whole fiasco, compounding the problem by disseminating China’s misinformation under the imprimatur of the WHO early in the pandemic. [Source]

Close links with Bill Gates

From 2009 to 2011, Tedros Ghebreyesus was also the Director of the Global Fund, a program to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, initiated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation [Source]

A member of the Board of the GAVI Alliance for Immunization [Source]

Member of a terrorist organisation

Ghebreyesus’ political career began at the politburo of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPFL), a terrorist organization of the Tigray minority ethnic group (6% of the Ethiopian population), listed in the U.S. Homeland Security Global Terrorism Database for a series of kidnappings, bombings and armed robberies. [Source]

Even on 22 December 2020 he showed his support for the Tigray: