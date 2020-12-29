My op-ed in The Australian today – demolishing the covid hysteria and lockdowns

My op-ed in today’s Australian. Key points:

1) Sweden’s 2-yr average death rate will likely be the second lowest in ten years. This has been a “bad flu” but less lethal than the Hong Kong flu.

2) Lockdowns have only been used once in 500 years: for Ebola, and were not effective even for it. “When lockdowns are rejected by the science even for a lethal virus such as Ebola, the idea of lockdowns being applied for a flu-like virus does not arise”.

3) Vaccine can be helpful for those >75. Compulsion would amount to the same intellectual and spiritual cowardice that we’ve seen throughout 2020.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/swedish-covid19-data-exposes-our-fatal-lockdown-hysteria/news-story/673291a65d3ad15d49fe22846c1d60c8

The high resolution image of the article at https://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/Op-ed-TheAustralian-30December2020.png

Print edition snapshot.

UNDERLYING SPREADSHEETS