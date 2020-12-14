14th December 2020
My OFFICIAL emails of 28 February 2020 to senior management of the Department of Treasury and Finance
On 10 October 2020 I had FOI’d some of my emails to senior management in DTF in which I had outlined an age-based risk management approach for the covid pandemic.
The FOI request has now been fulfilled and I can now publish the emails I have received. The emails confirm that I had strongly objected to any possibility of lockdowns and had recommended an age-based risk management approach (about which I published an article on 6 March 2020 in Times of India) – which I shared within the department among interested persons.
I may add that although the FOI process doesn’t disclose it, I had copied one of these emails to the head of the division.
Key extracts
People and Culture refused to consider an age-based risk approach & were reluctant to let me work from home when it was warranted by the data.
A few weeks later they shut down the Treasury entirely – it remains closed to date. That is against my advice as well.
ALWAYS WRONG.
