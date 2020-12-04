Thoughts on economics and liberty

5th December 2020

My latest posts are now found here

It is impossible to know what Facebook “accepts” and what they ban you for. I’ll now post some of my latest tweets or Parler posts on this blog post. Visit this post when you have a moment.

Also, to ensure that this post remains at the top in my Facebook profile, I’ll delete all content that people post on my profile page. Please send me anything you wish to share with me via the Messenger. Do not post on my Facebook profile henceforth. Thanks!

I’m working on a paper about censorship by Big Tech. It will take a few months to finish given I’ve got many other pressing priorities.

FIND ME AT:

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Sabhlok/

Telegram: https://t.me/s/sanjeevsabhlok

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-365495

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KA7TthSItwPa/

Newtube: https://newtube.app/user/sabhlok

Twitter has still not banned me, so you can find me here:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sabhlok

Alternatives I’m considering

MeWe (waiting for a response from the CEO)

Minds, SpeakSo – yet to explore

This entry was posted in About me, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard