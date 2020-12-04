My latest posts are now found here

It is impossible to know what Facebook “accepts” and what they ban you for. I’ll now post some of my latest tweets or Parler posts on this blog post. Visit this post when you have a moment.

Also, to ensure that this post remains at the top in my Facebook profile, I’ll delete all content that people post on my profile page. Please send me anything you wish to share with me via the Messenger. Do not post on my Facebook profile henceforth. Thanks!

A 2-minute summary of my Informer interview. @DanielAndrewsMP is LYING THROUGH HIS TEETH AND TAKING VICTORIANS FOR A BIG RIDE. Share this snippet widely so Victorians can wake up. Full interview: https://t.co/B60MqJHxI4 pic.twitter.com/Pzb6Butunc — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 3, 2020

I’m working on a paper about censorship by Big Tech. It will take a few months to finish given I’ve got many other pressing priorities.

FIND ME AT:

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Sabhlok/

Telegram: https://t.me/s/sanjeevsabhlok

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-365495

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KA7TthSItwPa/

Newtube: https://newtube.app/user/sabhlok

Twitter has still not banned me, so you can find me here:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sabhlok

Alternatives I’m considering

MeWe (waiting for a response from the CEO)

Minds, SpeakSo – yet to explore