11th December 2020
My comments as a panelist at the Leadership Dialogue 2020
Sharing these two tweets which provide relevant links to fuller videos. I want to mention that Albert Dadon – who connected with me after my resignation and Fin Review article – is an extremely talented and intelligent person. It was a pleasure to have him as chair of these two panels.
I've extracted the most important 2 minutes from my opening remarks at today's panel discussion.
THIS IS MY MESSAGE TO AUSTRALIA AND THE WORLD.
Fuller (6.5 minute) video at: https://t.co/GcEydpAi1V pic.twitter.com/qMMn9JbL0x
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 8, 2020
A 2 minute extract from my opening remarks at last night's panel.
WE MUST OPEN UP VICTORIA AND AUSTRALIA FULLY – RIGHT NOW!
Fuller remarks at: https://t.co/y90UwZWgLH pic.twitter.com/lT0gDsIy09
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 10, 2020
And I don’t know if I shared this – from late November:
A 2-minute summary of my Informer interview. @DanielAndrewsMP is LYING THROUGH HIS TEETH AND TAKING VICTORIANS FOR A BIG RIDE.
Share this snippet widely so Victorians can wake up.
Full interview: https://t.co/B60MqJHxI4 pic.twitter.com/Pzb6Butunc
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 3, 2020