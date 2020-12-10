My comments as a panelist at the Leadership Dialogue 2020

Sharing these two tweets which provide relevant links to fuller videos. I want to mention that Albert Dadon – who connected with me after my resignation and Fin Review article – is an extremely talented and intelligent person. It was a pleasure to have him as chair of these two panels.

I've extracted the most important 2 minutes from my opening remarks at today's panel discussion. THIS IS MY MESSAGE TO AUSTRALIA AND THE WORLD. Fuller (6.5 minute) video at: https://t.co/GcEydpAi1V pic.twitter.com/qMMn9JbL0x — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 8, 2020

A 2 minute extract from my opening remarks at last night's panel. WE MUST OPEN UP VICTORIA AND AUSTRALIA FULLY – RIGHT NOW! Fuller remarks at: https://t.co/y90UwZWgLH pic.twitter.com/lT0gDsIy09 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 10, 2020

And I don’t know if I shared this – from late November: