Liberal Democrats and Australia One Party probably won’t cut it

On 19 September I had put out this tweet:

I am delighted that some political party people are starting to contact me. Here's my message for all parties. @LiberalAus @VictorianLabor – and others: Please ensure you are committed the principles I came to Australia for, and I'm with you for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/0xn1TsJd0s — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) September 18, 2020

But after engaging with some Liberal Party leaders (many of whom are very good) I’ve realised the Party is not fit for purpose in today’s environment. I’ve therefore put out this video yesterday:

In response to this video people have asked me to look into the Liberal Democrats and Australia One Party, among others. I’m summarising my current position below.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

This is a proven minor party with a number of seats in various parliaments over the past few years.

I really like the Liberal Democrats – I’m probably most closely aligned ideologically with them. But somehow I’m not impressed in this case.

They’ve missed the basic point about the pandemic. They have skirted the key issues.

I’m not sure if they have the intellectual grunt or energy needed to offer a major alternative to Australia. They don’t seem to have the organisational ability to galvanise the youth towards a clear goal of over-throwing the existing major parties.

They don’t seem to even want to overthrow the major parties – happy to plod along on the fringe with a few upper house seats.

AUSTARLIA ONE

This is a brand new party. I’ve had a quick look at the following:

a) https://australiaoneparty.com/videos-and-interviews/

b) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ct81-6wRR6YzhO-YIZXVw

c) https://australiaoneparty.com/australia-one-policy/

Ricardo Bosi is a very intelligent and a very good man. I also agree with much of what he wishes to achieve. However, I don’t think this party is going to fit the bill because:

I haven’t seen the party launch a clear-cut attack on this massive hysteria

on this massive hysteria Their objective seems to be to get one seat here or there, not the total overthrow of the major parties.

Their policy talent is very feeble – far weaker than the Liberal Democrats.

SUMMARY OF MY CURRENT VIEWS

I do not see any major problems with Australia’s laws and policies. Had they been implemented properly we would not be in this mess. I also don’t see the need for major changes to the laws (e.g. the radical changes being proposed by Australia One). I believe relatively minor changes to the laws will work well enough.

But we DO need a complete change of leadership. We need to pass the baton to a new set of leaders who are committed to liberty and good governance. And capable of thinking for themselves – not subject to group think or subservience to their “Great Leaders”.

I’m talking here about a party that will contest ALL lower house seats from 2021 onwards, with the goal of becoming Australia’s MAJOR party. Upper houses as well, but the goal is to straight for the neck, and to have the new Premiers and Prime Minister from this party. All across Australia.

A big ask, but crucially needed.