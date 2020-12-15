Information that people MUST be given before they are asked to consider taking the covid vaccine

A placeholder post.

Official information provided by the UK

While it has some important information, I believe it doesn’t provide sufficient information for the People to provide informed consent. Below is information that I believe should be provided in the official information:

FIRST, THAT THE VIRUS HAS BARELY KILLED ANY ADDITIONAL PEOPLE IN SWEDEN

1/ Sweden's official death data as at 11 December 2020 are now available. I've updated my analysis to 96,200 annual deaths, around 3000 more than the trend based on population growth and previous years. Spreadsheet: https://t.co/ee8t0231T4 Source: https://t.co/zrnoXsvBgj — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 14, 2020

SECOND, THAT THE VACCINE MIGHT BE HELPFUL FOR THOSE OVER 75, BEING UNNECESSARY FOR MOST OF THE REST

THOSE OVER 75 CAN BENEFIT FROM THE PFIZER VACCINE Since around 80 per cent of covid deaths in Sweden have occurred in those over 75, this age group in Australia can benefit from the Pfizer vaccine, even though only 4.3 per cent of participants in the study were from this group. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 14, 2020

Also note:

Adding this tweet to show why I'm comfortable with those over 75 choosing to take this vaccine. See p. 59: "In participants ≥75 years of age, the observed VE was 100%" – https://t.co/m9gxbyH0tp and attached table from p.26 of https://t.co/DD7zopUDL1 pic.twitter.com/nKBAvsY233 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

FEWER PEOPLE BELOW 64 HAVE DIED IN SWEDEN THIS YEAR THAN IN THE AVERAGE YEAR – THIS MEANS PEOPLE BELOW 75 MOSTLY DON’T NEED THE VACCINE.

#LockdownCrimesAgainstHumanity. THE SMOKING GUN IS NOW CLEAR ENOUGH: Look for excess deaths in ages below 64 and compare with Sweden. Sweden's had FEWER deaths among those <64. Those excess deaths are MURDERS by governments. https://t.co/lkPGtKBZ9A pic.twitter.com/6g1t7P7l7Y — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

THIRD, THOSE WHO HAVE HAD THE DISEASE DO NOT NEED THE VACCINE

Those who’ve had the disease have the best possible immunity. They don’t need it at all.

Basically any healthy person below 75 doesn't need it – their natural immunity will be sufficient. I'll add a point about getting antibody + T-cells tested if one is over 75. I don't know whether doing so is easy or hard, just that those who've had covid don't need the vaccine. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

A summary flow chart:

A summary of my current view on the Pfizer vaccine. I'll add this tweet to this list here:https://t.co/Ya4rQlCnUg pic.twitter.com/Ld17UosbxY — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

FOURTH, THAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS PROVIDED INDEMNITY TO COMPANIES FROM ANY LIABILITY

That's a really good point – it ought to form part of the information that is provided to the people. Quite a mess – a vaccine for something that's barely killed many additional people; and with no liability for any potential harm. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

FIFTH, THAT THERE ARE SOME IDENTIFIED SIDE EFFECTS BUT THESE ARE NOT VERY SERIOUS

This chart shows that the side effects are relatively minor and disappear soon enough. But that they are relatively greater for the younger people – who don't need it anyway. Let people be given all info and decide for themselves. https://t.co/4AQldlBaLQ — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

NOTE: Some people think these are excessive: French Expert Shocked By Number Of Adverse Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine.

SIXTH, THERE COULD BE LONG TERM HARMS BUT THESE ARE NOT YET KNOWN

WHAT ABOUT LONG TERM VACCINE HARMS?

– It is never possible to prove anything to be perfectly safe

– It is all about costs and benefits and trade-offs

– For those >75 (others don't need it), long-term is not very long

– Let people be provided all information and let them decide pic.twitter.com/EAFVSOYhUw — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

It is unclear why any effect will take 5 years to start. That's not how biology works. That would be similar to the fears of GM crop opponents that harms will start in 20 years. Such long term effects are very unlikely. Things will either go bad quickly or all will be fine. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) December 15, 2020

SEVENTH, THERE ARE SOME REASONS TO SUGGEST A FLU VACCINE MIGHT INCREASE RISK OF COVID