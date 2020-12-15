Thoughts on economics and liberty

15th December 2020

Information that people MUST be given before they are asked to consider taking the covid vaccine

A placeholder post.

Official information provided by the UK 

While it has some important information, I believe it doesn’t provide sufficient information for the People to provide informed consent. Below is information that I believe should be provided in the official information:

FIRST, THAT THE VIRUS HAS BARELY KILLED ANY ADDITIONAL PEOPLE IN SWEDEN

SECOND, THAT THE VACCINE MIGHT BE HELPFUL FOR THOSE OVER 75, BEING UNNECESSARY FOR MOST OF THE REST

Also note:

FEWER PEOPLE BELOW 64 HAVE DIED IN SWEDEN THIS YEAR THAN IN THE AVERAGE YEAR – THIS MEANS PEOPLE BELOW 75 MOSTLY DON’T NEED THE VACCINE.

THIRD, THOSE WHO HAVE HAD THE DISEASE DO NOT NEED THE VACCINE

Those who’ve had the disease have the best possible immunity. They don’t need it at all.

A summary flow chart:

FOURTH, THAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS PROVIDED INDEMNITY TO COMPANIES FROM ANY LIABILITY

FIFTH, THAT THERE ARE SOME IDENTIFIED SIDE EFFECTS BUT THESE ARE NOT VERY SERIOUS

NOTE: Some people think these are excessive: French Expert Shocked By Number Of Adverse Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine.

SIXTH, THERE COULD BE LONG TERM HARMS BUT THESE ARE NOT YET KNOWN

SEVENTH, THERE ARE SOME REASONS TO SUGGEST A FLU VACCINE MIGHT INCREASE RISK OF COVID

 

This entry was posted in Public policy.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author
One thought on “Information that people MUST be given before they are asked to consider taking the covid vaccine
  1. Melroy C.F.Fernandes

    I live in a village on the outskirts of a small city called Mangalore, in India.

    The street talk by ordinary folk (not “experts”)is that people were fooled and bluffed to. There never was anything called COVID in the manner it is talked about.

    Since the beginning of this year, I have not heard of a single death attributed to the masquerading(or should I say mask-erading) predator called COVID, among the 300 odd families living in my ward (most of these are joint families).

    Life has been close to normal(as normal as draconian measures by the govt. would allow it to be) here since the beginning of the year.

    Yes, people were wearing masks but the way it was worn and used rendered them totally useless.

    Now, most people are discarding their masks too.

    I wonder when the govt. will start its second round of scare-mongering?

    Vaccines anyone? Sorry i don’t think anyone in my village would want to “volunteer”. Certainly not me. But if they are lied to and told that they can get it free alongwith 1 kg of sweets then maybe they may agree. But soon as the bottom falls out of the vaccine scam, those queues will disappear faster than the politician who seeks votes before the election and who never sees you again until the next.

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard