Bill Gates watch

I first expressed concerns about Bill Gates’s approach in 2013. Next earlier this year.

I’m getting increasingly concerned about Bill Gates.

This video is an indication of a fundamental moral problem with Bill Gates:

Here’s a link to the Indian parliamentary report cited in this video: Link 1 | Link 2

(ALLEGED IRREGULARITIES IN THE CONDUCT OF STUDIES USING HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS (HPV) VACCINE BY PATH IN INDIA)

Indian Parliament Comes Down Hard on Cervical Cancer Trial

This needs me to recalibrate entirely about Bill Gates’s approach. On this post I’ll keep a watch on him and once time permits, will put out detailed commentary.

Bill Gates Faces Trial in India for Illegally Testing Tribal Children with Vaccines

47,000 CHILDREN CRIPPLED AND PERMANENTLY DISABLED IN INDIA, A DIRECT RESULT OF BILL GATES’ POLIO VACCINE

http://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/

http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-vaccine-empire-on-trial-in-india/

http://articles.economictimes.indiatimes.com/2014-08-31/news/53413161_1_hpv-vaccine-cervarix-human-papilloma-virus

Any link with this?