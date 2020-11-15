15th November 2020
Voters of Clarinda might benefit from knowing this about their MP, Meng Heang Tak
This is just ridiculous.
First this:
Here's a Victorian MP (Meng Heang Tak, Clarinda)
who thinks that sharing information that is crucial to Victorian pandemic policies is a form of spam.
I though MPs are supposed to be interested in public policy?
(I've de-identified his electorate officer who sent this to me.) pic.twitter.com/fueflIPnuO
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 14, 2020
Out of courtesy I removed that electoral officer’s name in my Tweet. I’m no longer interested in providing such courtesy to Peter Davis.
Here’s the latest corro – PDF.
Extract: