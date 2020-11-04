The honour roll of those who’ve been blocked on Twitter by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer (taxpayer funded account)

He blocked me today. But he’s been doing that regularly in the past. Here’s a few of those he’s blocked, including me.

Apparently, in the USA no public official can block access to an official account. Of course, Australia has NO real protections for freedom at all, as we are now finding. "Public Officials: Beware Blocking Critics on Social Media"https://t.co/8gn72Cbkhh — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 4, 2020

The Victorian Chief Health Officer has BLOCKED ME. Great – so a government account managed by DHHS has decided they need to block a voter, taxpayer and citizen because they don't like to hear the truth. They could have muted me if they hate the truth. BUT THEY HAD TO BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/pMrsSpmjzz — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 3, 2020

I’d say he has access to the account. He blocked me after saying something stupid during the AFL grand final. I was already angry because here’s Queensland with our AFL final, no social distancing & enjoying themselves & this stupid prick has the gall to tweet during it! Fkn 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4vcmoD9Vad — Lucas W (@LucasBSdetector) November 4, 2020

Same with me. I shared a quote by him claiming that he couldn't stop HQ staff working multiple locations and also working aged care and public housing. pic.twitter.com/Ab2MjksmeM — Gaz (@vic_gaz) November 4, 2020

Debatable legality of @VictorianCHO blocking you

It presents as a government account

It is a source of information presumably about your health

And you are denied the information — John Culvenor (@johnculvenor) November 4, 2020

In US this type of conduct would be illegal under the first amendment. In Australia we have no such rights. Our politicians willy nilly ignore constitution as they see fit and our joke of a judiciary watches from the sidelines. Country run by a bunch of woke clowns. — Tesla Toons (@FairDinkumCap) November 3, 2020

KEYWORDS

BRETT SUTTON