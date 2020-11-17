18th November 2020
The failed “disciplines” of epidemiology and virology with bogus models and bogus PCR tests
I aim to write a full section/ chapter on this issue for my supplementary submission to the ICC – or maybe just a paper for my personal knowledge.
I’ve written a lot on my TOI blog, in the book The Great Hysteria and some more in my ICC complaint. Here are a few further notes.
‘A Whole Industry Is Waiting For A Pandemic’ – Interview with Epidemiologist Tom Jefferson
The book, Virus Mania.
Richard Epstein’s March 2020 article. Coronavirus Overreaction.
Also his COVID-19 Confusion
An Epidemic of Bad Epidemiology
Forecasting for COVID-19 has failed
After Repeated Failures, It’s Time To Permanently Dump Epidemic Models