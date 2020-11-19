19th November 2020
PCR testing – how many cycles are used in Australia?
We know that anything over 25 cycles is a pile of crap. It doesn’t have any diagnostic validity whatsoever (even assuming that PCR test are not measuring something other than SARS-Cov2).
This is an extract from the 28 September 2020 report in the journal: Clinical Infectious Diseases published by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
So how many cycles in Australia? This question has come up quite a bit.
Page 4 of this government document states that “Each amplification reaction is known as a cycle, and usually 35-45 cycles are undertaken.”
Doherty Institute recommends 38 or more.
