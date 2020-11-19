PCR testing – how many cycles are used in Australia?

We know that anything over 25 cycles is a pile of crap. It doesn’t have any diagnostic validity whatsoever (even assuming that PCR test are not measuring something other than SARS-Cov2).

This is an extract from the 28 September 2020 report in the journal: Clinical Infectious Diseases published by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. This is conclusive – that using cycles > 25 is unjustified, given very low viral loads beyond that point. pic.twitter.com/ypBGibGgeq — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 19, 2020

So how many cycles in Australia? This question has come up quite a bit.

Page 4 of this government document states that “Each amplification reaction is known as a cycle, and usually 35-45 cycles are undertaken.”

Doherty Institute recommends 38 or more.