Notes on the science of PCR tests

This post supplements my other posts – it is a kind of “deep dive” (not too deep) into the science behind the tests, for my personal understanding of the issues involved.

NOTES TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THIS TECHNOLOGY

Genomics by John Archibald

The field of ancient DNA research began taking shape in the 1980s, concomitant with—and indeed made possible by—the development of a laboratory technique called the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Invented by the American Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, PCR uses a polymerase enzyme, a pair of short DNA ‘primers’ (needed by the polymerase to initiate DNA synthesis), and dNTPs to exponentially amplify a DNA fragment of interest from a complex DNA sample. PCR is used in a wide range of applications, everything from paternity testing and crime scene investigations to the study of microbial ecology (see Chapter 6). For ancient DNA research, what makes PCR so powerful is that it allows one to study the tiny amounts of DNA that linger in biological remains such as desiccated tissue, teeth, and bone. Once amplified using PCR to manageable quantities, ancient DNA can be sequenced and compared to that of present-day organisms using standard bioinformatic techniques. Ancient DNA sequences are the molecular equivalent of a time machine; they can teach us about the biology of organisms that no longer exist.

Extraordinary measures must be taken to ensure that ancient DNA sequences are truly derived from the organism of interest, rather than from the person who extracted the DNA, from the palaeontologists who handled the fossil, or from the zoo of microbes on and within the fossil at the time it was collected (these microbes can themselves be ancient or modern). The sensitivity of PCR is such that even trace amounts of modern DNA contaminating lab equipment and reagents can yield PCR products that can be mistaken for ancient ones. Even airborne DNA can be amplified and sequenced if it finds its way into PCR reaction vessels.

a limitation of early next-generation technologies was short sequence read lengths, initially on the order of fifty nucleotides. Depending on the size and complexity of the target genome, this can pose a serious challenge for accurate genome assembly.

Genetics from Genes to Genomes – Hartwell et al

PCR amplifies specific regions of DNA defined by two

oligonucleotide primers. Repeated cycles of synthesis

increase exponentially the number of copies of the target

DNA region.

The primers must be complementary to opposite

strands and have 5′-to-3′ polarities that point toward each

other through the region of interest. In practice, PCR is inefficient

if the primers are far apart, so the protocol generally

cannot amplify DNA regions greater than 25 kb long.

Essential Genetics and Genomics facebook.com/LinguaLIB

polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Repeated cycles of

DNA denaturation, renaturation with primer oligonucleotide

sequences, and replication, resulting in exponential

growth in the number of copies of the DNA sequence

located between the primers

It is also possible to obtain large quantities of a particular

DNA sequence merely by selective replication. The

method for selective replication is called the polymerase

chain reaction (PCR), and it uses DNA polymerase

and a pair of short, synthetic oligonucleotides, usually

about 20 to 30 nucleotides in length, that are complementary

in sequence to the ends of the DNA sequence

to be amplified and so can serve as primers for strand

elongation. Starting with a mixture containing as little

as one molecule of the fragment of interest, repeated

rounds of DNA replication increase the number of molecules

exponentially. For example, starting with a single

molecule, 25 rounds of DNA replication will result in

2^25 = 3.48 x 10^7 molecules. This number of molecules

of the amplified fragment is so much greater than that

of the other unamplified molecules in the original mixture

that the amplified DNA can often be used without

further purification. For example, a single fragment of

3000 base pairs in E. coli accounts for only 0.06 percent

of the total DNA in this organism. However, if this single

fragment were replicated through 25 rounds of replication,

99.995 percent of the resulting mixture would

consist of the amplified sequence.

The oligonucleotides act as primers

for DNA replication because they anneal to the ends

of the sequence to be amplified and become the substrates

for chain elongation by DNA polymerase. In the

first cycle of PCR amplification, the DNA is denatured

to separate the strands. The denaturation temperature

is usually around 95°C. Then the temperature is

decreased to allow annealing

in the presence of a vast

excess of the primer oligonucleotides. The annealing

temperature is typically in the range of 50°C to 60°C,

depending largely on the G 1 C content of the oligonucleotide

primers. The temperature is raised slightly,

to about 70°C, for the elongation of each primer. The

first cycle in PCR produces two copies of each molecule

containing sequences complementary to the primers.

The second cycle of PCR is similar to the first. The

DNA is denatured and then renatured in the presence

of an excess of primer oligonucleotides, whereupon the

primers are elongated by DNA polymerase; after this

cycle there are four copies of each molecule present in the original mixture. The steps of denaturation,

renaturation, and replication are repeated from 20 to

30 times, and in each cycle, the number of molecules

of the amplified sequence is doubled. The theoretical

result of 25 rounds of amplification is 225 copies of each

template molecule present in the original mixture.

polymerase because it was originally isolated from the

thermophilic bacterium Thermus aquaticus.

PCR amplification is very useful for generating large

quantities of a specific DNA sequence. The principal limitation

of the technique is that the DNA sequences at the

ends of the region to be amplified must be known so that

primer oligonucleotides can be synthesized. In addition,

sequences longer than about 5000 base pairs cannot be

replicated efficiently by conventional PCR procedures.

On the other hand, there are many applications in

which PCR amplification is useful. PCR can be employed

to study many different mutant alleles of a gene whose

wildtype sequence is known in order to identify the

molecular basis of the mutations. Similarly, variation in

DNA sequence among alleles present in natural populations

can easily be determined using PCR. The PCR

procedure has also come into widespread use in clinical

laboratories for diagnosis. To take just one very important

example, the presence of the human immunodeficiency

virus (HIV), which causes acquired immune deficiency

syndrome (AIDS), can be detected in trace quantities in

blood banks by means of PCR using primers complementary

to sequences in the viral genetic material. These and

other applications of PCR are facilitated by the fact that

the procedure lends itself to automation—for example,

the use of mechanical robots to set up the reactions.

