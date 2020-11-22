New book project: A Pandemic of Pandemic Hysterias

This is a placeholder post – I’ve started this publicly today (22 November 2020) but expect this project to take many months to finish. In the meantime, I’ll be uploading a current version ever few hours or days and you can come by to fetch the latest version.

I would like to invite people to join this work – it will be a public domain project in perpetuity. Contributors will be acknowledged for their effort and time. You can contribute in any way you wish – by writing text, by editing it, by providing links, and so on.

Here’s an associated spreadsheet created by Irene Robinson. Irene has also provided many initial links to relevant documents.

DOWNLOAD: Word | PDF

The audience for this book is the common man.

I’d like the earlier chapters to provide a readable summary. The later chapters can have more detail. I don’t mind if this book goes into 100s of pages – with all detailed papers/ references provided in full to the curious reader who may not have time to search for them.

This book should serve both as an introduction and as an encyclopedia – a one-stop-shop on this topic: researchers, media, the governments should all benefit from this book.