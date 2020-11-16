16th November 2020
MeWe is as bad as Facebook with censorship. Shutting down my MeWe account.
I’m shutting down my MeWe account
This user was suspended for 72 hours for saying "Democrats vote on November 4th" in a group were politics talks are forbidden.
Being muted/blocked by the group owner is ok
-BUT-
the 72 hours jail time is by design – which means that there is a real censorship at system level. pic.twitter.com/yRB9cvW1AF
— Jc James (@jcjames_ca) November 16, 2020
Thanks for this. I'm going to shut down my MeWe account. Pointless to put energy into such fake social media networks.
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 16, 2020