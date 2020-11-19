Let me declare LOUDLY AND CLEARLY – there has been NO PANDEMIC this year

I’ll continue studying the madness we are seeing around us (and also learn something useful on the way, re: PCR tests and all that), but this matter – which I’ve elaborated in my ICC complaint, needs to put down as a clear marker: that THERE IS NO PANDEMIC.

Statista had not corrected for under-reported deaths in the few days days before 13 November. By looking at the original data (my annotations in yellow, wksht 1), I've now got the figure of (max.) 92,400. NOT A "PANDEMIC" BY ANY STRETCH OF IMAGINATION.https://t.co/0ZLtrSbG4m pic.twitter.com/EZDAeJtaCN — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 20, 2020

A COMMENT MADE ON FACEBOOK IS RELEVANT:

“Also 2019 was relatively “low”. Ivor Cummins draws attention to several European countries where a milder than normal flu season last year has been followed by “more” deaths this year, compared to countries where a normal/bad season was experienced last year (fewer susceptible people)”

ANOTHER RELEVANT COMMENT:

“the 2 year average is on track for 90,583 and their population has grown 7.8% in the last 10 years – so the overall death rate down by a massive amount.”

ORIGINAL POST BELOW – I’VE NOW REMOVED THE DEFECTIVE STATISTA CHART

Regardless of whether PCR tests are good or bad, this basic fact is absolutely clear. I’ve done simple calculations to project Sweden’s final death toll this at appx. 90,600. That’s statistically indistinguishable from the average of the past 10 years and lower than for 2016, 2017 and 2018, so this virus is no worse than the ordinary flu. Source: https://www.statista.com/…/525353/sweden-number-of-deaths/

ALSO SEE A LOT OF DATA HERE: Historical data on Sweden’s death rates shows that COVID IS BARELY WORSE THAN THE FLU

ALSO, why are data from other countries irrelevant?

This is not the first time that epidemiologists have swindled the world. They have made it a habit of doing so. This time has been the worst, that’s all.