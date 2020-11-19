20th November 2020
Let me declare LOUDLY AND CLEARLY – there has been NO PANDEMIC this year
I’ll continue studying the madness we are seeing around us (and also learn something useful on the way, re: PCR tests and all that), but this matter – which I’ve elaborated in my ICC complaint, needs to put down as a clear marker: that THERE IS NO PANDEMIC.
Statista had not corrected for under-reported deaths in the few days days before 13 November.
By looking at the original data (my annotations in yellow, wksht 1), I've now got the figure of (max.) 92,400.
NOT A "PANDEMIC" BY ANY STRETCH OF IMAGINATION.https://t.co/0ZLtrSbG4m pic.twitter.com/EZDAeJtaCN
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 20, 2020
A COMMENT MADE ON FACEBOOK IS RELEVANT:
“Also 2019 was relatively “low”. Ivor Cummins draws attention to several European countries where a milder than normal flu season last year has been followed by “more” deaths this year, compared to countries where a normal/bad season was experienced last year (fewer susceptible people)”
ANOTHER RELEVANT COMMENT:
“the 2 year average is on track for 90,583 and their population has grown 7.8% in the last 10 years – so the overall death rate down by a massive amount.”
ORIGINAL POST BELOW – I’VE NOW REMOVED THE DEFECTIVE STATISTA CHART
Regardless of whether PCR tests are good or bad, this basic fact is absolutely clear.
I’ve done simple calculations to project Sweden’s final death toll this at appx. 90,600. That’s statistically indistinguishable from the average of the past 10 years and lower than for 2016, 2017 and 2018, so this virus is no worse than the ordinary flu.
Source: https://www.statista.com/…/525353/sweden-number-of-deaths/
ALSO SEE A LOT OF DATA HERE: Historical data on Sweden’s death rates shows that COVID IS BARELY WORSE THAN THE FLU
ALSO, why are data from other countries irrelevant?
See: https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1329539502222704640
This is not the first time that epidemiologists have swindled the world. They have made it a habit of doing so. This time has been the worst, that’s all.
@Sanjeev Sabhlok I just cannot believe my eyes, what on earth am I seeing here on SCB!
Sweden – Comparing Total Deaths (1 Jan – Oct 31)
(2015) – 74,906
(2016) – 73,342
(2017) – 74,384
(2018) – 74,960
(2019) – 71,212
(2020) – 77,351
However when you work out the death (%) rate per the total population of Sweden
(for the period of Jan 1 – October 31 2020)
The death rate ends up being (0.007510).
Which is 0.751% of the countries total population.
When compared to previous years.
(2015) – 9.75mil – 0.007683 = 0.768%
(2016) – 9.85mil – 0.007446 = 0.745%
(2017) – 10mil – 0.007438 = 0.744%
(2018) – 10.12mil – 0.007407 = 0.741%
(2019) – 10.23mil – 0.007037 = 0.704%
(2020) – 10.30mil (approx) – 0.007510 = 0.751%
This is +0.010% increase in death rate for 2016-2017
A +0.047% increase in death rate for 2019
And a -0.017% decrease in death rate for 2015
This is not a pandemic… this utter is madness…
You would expect the death rate (%)
to have increased by at least a full 1% to justify all these lockdowns measures.
Will be interesting to check the latest CDC death statistics.
===DATA SOURCES===
Sweden Death Stats Links (SCB)
https://www.scb.se/om-scb/nyheter-och-pressmeddelanden/scb-publicerar-preliminar-statistik-over-doda-i-sverige/
Est. Population Of Sweden (Trading Economics) – This Might Be Inaccurate
https://tradingeconomics.com/sweden/population