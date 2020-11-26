Italy’s covid experience was not particularly different to its previous “bad flu” years

Italy’s performance has been a big mystery – and I’ve not had time to study it. This is a placeholder post on this topic.

Italy has been a mystery but Wolfgang Wodarg has provided some helpful clues (this is from May 2020). I'm also compiling a blog post on Italy's covid experience – do send me any relevant info you find. Source: https://t.co/isVQmS04Yj pic.twitter.com/oHDDEPrcl6 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 23, 2020

INFO COMPILED BY IRENE ROBINSON

Medic’s own experience in Bergamo – citing potential increase of hospitalisations of cardiovascular patients and heart failure to be expected following pandemic. Also limitations within own hospital system:

https://academic.oup.com/ eurheartj/article/41/19/1783/ 5816894

This has a slide that shows timeline of events in Italy

Deaths in nursing homes labelled as “the silent massacre” due to mishandling:

Forced prioritisation of young over elderly in Italy: