Design shortcomings for Parler to improve. We are abandoning Facebook but Parler needs to get its act together.

I’m noting these – so Parler can improve. It needs to get its act together quickly because I can guarantee the world is going to abandon Facebook and LinkedIn and other such Big Brother platforms soon, and we need a well-managed alternative.

Not enough words can be put into a post – the word limit must go!

the screen size is too small for posting

there is not need to display the URL of an image that is uploaded – merely creates confusion

Comments should show up automatically

No need to keep saying things like “shall we refesh”? Just do it

Don’t give stupid “success” messages. Keep quiet and let people do their bit. Don’t intrude.

I’ll add as time permits – Parler should keep visiting this for my comments.

I invite readers to add to this list in the comments below.

Also, someone’s told me on Facebook:

Check out VK, it’s a fb look-a-like but without the issues: http://vk.com

Further: “Many can’t setup this Parler thing because it won’t work. Can you use Bright Eon Social dot com please? Or Mewe please?”