14th November 2020
Design shortcomings for Parler to improve. We are abandoning Facebook but Parler needs to get its act together.
I’m noting these – so Parler can improve. It needs to get its act together quickly because I can guarantee the world is going to abandon Facebook and LinkedIn and other such Big Brother platforms soon, and we need a well-managed alternative.
- Not enough words can be put into a post – the word limit must go!
- the screen size is too small for posting
- there is not need to display the URL of an image that is uploaded – merely creates confusion
- Comments should show up automatically
- No need to keep saying things like “shall we refesh”? Just do it
- Don’t give stupid “success” messages. Keep quiet and let people do their bit. Don’t intrude.
I’ll add as time permits – Parler should keep visiting this for my comments.
I invite readers to add to this list in the comments below.
Also, someone’s told me on Facebook:
Check out VK, it’s a fb look-a-like but without the issues: http://vk.com
Further: “Many can’t setup this Parler thing because it won’t work. Can you use Bright Eon Social dot com please? Or Mewe please?”