Thoughts on economics and liberty

21st November 2020

COVID deaths figures are so compromised they can no longer be used

I’ve written in some detail in my ICC complaint about the problems with COVID death counts. I also wrote earlier blog posts on this topic:

The BIGGEST SCANDAL: Flu deaths being counted as covid deaths

COVID-19 deaths are counted DIFFERENTLY to deaths from other causes: THIS IS A SERIOUS MISDEMENOUR.

Dr Mark Hobart – who’s ACTUALLY worked in Melbourne nursing homes – confirms that MOST people dying WITH covid do not show respiratory symptoms

Some more:

 

This entry was posted in Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard