21st November 2020
COVID deaths figures are so compromised they can no longer be used
I’ve written in some detail in my ICC complaint about the problems with COVID death counts. I also wrote earlier blog posts on this topic:
The BIGGEST SCANDAL: Flu deaths being counted as covid deaths
COVID-19 deaths are counted DIFFERENTLY to deaths from other causes: THIS IS A SERIOUS MISDEMENOUR.
Dr Mark Hobart – who’s ACTUALLY worked in Melbourne nursing homes – confirms that MOST people dying WITH covid do not show respiratory symptoms
Some more:
The #COVID death rate stats have long been corrupted with even gunshot victims listed if they were believed to possibly have COVID at the time of death. Here's a late admission of 51k heart attack victims being wrongly included. https://t.co/bTm9xkdnfl
— John Fox (@JohnnoFox) November 21, 2020
More proof why we must bin all official covid statistics and only look for the signature (if any) of the pandemic in the data on total deaths. https://t.co/H1YqgEeN0F
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) November 21, 2020