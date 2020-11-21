COVID deaths figures are so compromised they can no longer be used

I’ve written in some detail in my ICC complaint about the problems with COVID death counts. I also wrote earlier blog posts on this topic:

The BIGGEST SCANDAL: Flu deaths being counted as covid deaths

COVID-19 deaths are counted DIFFERENTLY to deaths from other causes: THIS IS A SERIOUS MISDEMENOUR.

Dr Mark Hobart – who’s ACTUALLY worked in Melbourne nursing homes – confirms that MOST people dying WITH covid do not show respiratory symptoms

Some more:

The #COVID death rate stats have long been corrupted with even gunshot victims listed if they were believed to possibly have COVID at the time of death. Here's a late admission of 51k heart attack victims being wrongly included. https://t.co/bTm9xkdnfl — John Fox (@JohnnoFox) November 21, 2020