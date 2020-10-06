Useful email with important points about current pandemic policies

This email I received a few days back – noting it here, as it contains very useful content.

Hi Sanjeev,

Following your resignation from Victorian treasury, I recently found out that you had a Facebook page which is great.

In relation to your post today about PPE in aged care, indeed the federal government was telling us in March that their priority was to flatten the curve and protect the old / vulnerable. Yet it was not until 13 July that face masks were even made mandatory for aged care workers, well into the Melbourne outbreak.

https://www.health.gov.au/ministers/the-hon-greg-hunt-mp/media/face-masks-required-for-aged-care-workers-in-melbourne-hotspots

In response to your post this morning requesting feedback on your manuscript introduction, I would like to make some comments below. I am sure you would be across most if not all of them, but thought it was worth sending in case there is any chance I can make a small contribution.

While the response to the pandemic is a health issue first and foremost, I think that it is also worth noting some obvious economic injustices such as;

The tens of thousands small businesses owners who have had their livelihoods taken away from them through no fault of their own, with very little compassion shown by our politicians. Many of these businesses have been built up over decades and many will never recover.

In addition, the hundreds of thousands of jobs in the private sector that have been sacrificed, again of which many will never recover. Many homes will be lost and families torn apart due to these job losses.

The very people who are making these unfair decisions are the ones that are to blame for the outbreak, yet ironically no one in the public service is at risk of losing their job (recent pay increases no less).

A good example of this double standard is the case of self-employed garden maintenance workers – who have no contact with anyone – being banned from doing their jobs. All the while government paid council park maintenance workers were able to keep working in groups. No doubt you have heard Jim Penman talking about this (he is suing the Vic government) and I am sure he would be happy to take your call.

What frustrates me most is the all the doom and gloom portrayed by the media and the total disregard for any good news.

In March we were told to expect 50,000 deaths best case scenario with full lock down. Without lockdown we were told 150,000 Australians would die. On this basis we agreed to flatten the curve for a few weeks so we had time to prepare our hospitals, age care homes etc. The virus turned out being significantly less deadly than first thought with 886 deaths 7 months later (most due to the doomed Victorian quarantine scheme), but this is never mentioned. According to the ABS, 4,269 people died of flu and pneumonia in 2017.

Even worse, we have gone from a strategy of flattening the curve to elimination on political grounds. The 7,500 ventilators the federal government procured are sitting idle and we never reached 100 people in ICU at any one time across the whole country.

The Victorian government has been trying to tell us this is not an old persons disease, yet this is not true with the average age of death in the mid 80s, mostly with pre-existing conditions. This is older than the life expectancy of a child born today. Why is this not being discussed by our politicians, leading the conversation towards appropriate and proportionate health settings, instead of just locking everyone up on the basis that we would otherwise all die? There is a much higher chance of someone under 60 dying from a car accident, as an example.

Why are we also not having a discussion around the fact that 160,000 people die every year in Australia and the number of covid deaths is a small fraction of this (most of these deaths would have occurred in the near future). Of this, 60,000 people die in aged care and even when including all the extra ‘covid’ deaths, there have been 1,000 less deaths in aged care than the same time last year.

We are told that 886 people have died from Covid, but even Brett Sutton admitted that anyone dying with the virus in their system is assumed to be a victim of it. What is the real number of deaths attributable to the virus when stripping out the likes of children in their 20s being admitted to hospital for drug overdose or someone in their 80s dying in aged care from a blood clot (without showing any covid symptoms)? Is the government deliberately trying to overinflate the figures, and if so why?

If we look at what is happening overseas, it is becoming quite obvious that effective herd immunity occurs at a much lower infection rate than around 70% as first thought – more like 10% given the existence of pre-existing antibodies etc from previous coronavirus for most people.

Very frustrating that we keep hearing about the ‘second wave’ in Europe where in fact there is good news in the story given detected cases are higher than the first wave, yet with a fraction of the deaths. I am sure you are across this but have added a few examples below to demonstrate. Why do politicians and journalists only talk about the increase in cases, not the lower deaths which is the most relevant part?

Where are the results of the serological study the Kirby Institute was supposed to release? A couple of months ago they were still completing the study but saying it looked like 250,000 – 500,000 Australians were infected. Would be interesting to see the updated infections and corresponding mortality rate now.

Why is there not more discussion on the proven medical treatments for the virus such as steroids or hydroxychloroquine (banned from use in Victoria although it is safe, cheap and readily available. Is this negligent?)

Please see the below links and graphs and keep up the good work.

I look forward to reading your manuscript.

Regards,

