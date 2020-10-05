Trump is often uncouth but he is NOT a white supremacist

I’ve been anti-Trump in the past because of his uncouth character. But no, he’s NOT a white supremacist. As a general rule, as Thomas Sowell has emphasised repeatedly, business people cannot afford to be a racist. They learn very quickly to value a person’s output, not assess someone by the amount of melanin in his/her epithelial cells.

Only academicians, politicians and public servants (including the police) have the luxury of being racist – for they face no consequences for their racism.

And so, the left is racist, the BLM is both racist and ultra-communist/fascist. The media, too, is racist.

HOW DARE THE MODERATOR ASK TRUMP TO DENOUNCE WHITE RACISM IN THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE? TRUMP IS THE ONE MAN WHO HAS STOOD FOR LAW AND ORDER, WHILE THE LEFT HAVE BEEN BURNING USA DOWN.

Biden says Trump has never condemned white supremacy … Here are 20 times he did just that https://t.co/H7li1Qll5h — Tom Nelson (@tan123) October 4, 2020

Chris Wallace asked the exact same question at the 2016 debates, also Trump denounced David Duke February 2000 https://t.co/rJdFwSkOPT pic.twitter.com/EpVzB1Niv0 — Melissa J (Also MJ) (@chickybabe_71) October 5, 2020

Trump was right to ATTACK that stupid moderator. Why is Trum required to condemn white supremacists? He has never supported violence. He wants law and order. That ultra-socialist Biden needed to be asked to condemn violent communists BLM and Antifa. https://t.co/uSi6H88j7y — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 5, 2020