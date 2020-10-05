Thoughts on economics and liberty

5th October 2020

Trump is often uncouth but he is NOT a white supremacist

I’ve been anti-Trump in the past because of his uncouth character.  But no, he’s NOT a white supremacist. As a general rule, as Thomas Sowell has emphasised repeatedly, business people cannot afford to be a racist. They learn very quickly to value a person’s output, not assess someone by the amount of melanin in his/her epithelial cells.

Only academicians, politicians and public servants (including the police) have the luxury of being racist – for they face no consequences for their racism.

And so, the left is racist, the BLM is both racist and ultra-communist/fascist. The media, too, is racist.

HOW DARE THE MODERATOR ASK TRUMP TO DENOUNCE WHITE RACISM IN THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE? TRUMP IS THE ONE MAN WHO HAS STOOD FOR LAW AND ORDER, WHILE THE LEFT HAVE BEEN BURNING USA DOWN.

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

