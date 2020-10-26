THE IMPOSSIBILITY of flu disappearing even as covid spreads – this is BLATANT FRAUD

Up to 650,000 people die from the flu each year. But this year this has dropped by 98%!! My initial guess is that A LOT OF FLU CASES have been treated as COVID cases.

I’ll keep studying this since it does seem IMPOSSIBLE for one virus to spread even as another disappears. One possibility is the faulty PCR tests. The other is that flu cases might also have a tiny amount of covid virus – and they’ve all been called COVID.

Nothing could be clearer proof of flu being counted as covid because of faulty PCR tests. https://t.co/wBv6KV7O05 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 26, 2020