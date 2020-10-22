Thoughts on economics and liberty

22nd October 2020

The BIGGEST SCANDAL: Flu deaths being counted as covid deaths

This is getting ridiculous – the data fraud around us is beyond the criminal – this is pure evil. All normal methods have been abandoned, new “methods” designed to INFLATE covid numbers.

 

 

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard