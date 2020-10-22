22nd October 2020
The BIGGEST SCANDAL: Flu deaths being counted as covid deaths
This is getting ridiculous – the data fraud around us is beyond the criminal – this is pure evil. All normal methods have been abandoned, new “methods” designed to INFLATE covid numbers.
This is now plain as day – that MANY elderly who died FROM the flu virus have been almost certainly classified as having died "with" covid – that's dodgy and unforgivable, if true. Statisticians will need to tell us about this in the coming weeks. https://t.co/PhIzXzYwKJ
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 21, 2020
I know of 1 Vic hosp that stopped testing for flu supposedly due to COVID testing demand. The presence of an RNA fragment by PCR says nothing about infectiousness, infection or if the symptoms present are the result of COVID or some other virus. False +ve likelihood now is high. pic.twitter.com/PmmStQchzC
— Joanna (@Joanna78891895) October 22, 2020