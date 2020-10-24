Thoughts on economics and liberty

24th October 2020

Taxpayer funded scare campaign by Daniel Andrews – ads and social media focused on creating panic

There have been many such ads and  videos – I’ve never bothered to click or watch any, but for my complaint to the ICC I need to assemble some of them. Please share any that you find.

 

 

 

 

 

