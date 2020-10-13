14th October 2020
Summary of W.H.O. guidelines that the criminal Tedros is breaching. This communist Ethiopian wants to bring the West to its knees.
THIS CRIMINAL IS BREACHING ALL THESE W.H.O. GUIDELINES.
Source: WHO’s October 2019 guidelines: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf?ua=1
Let us be VERY clear that all science is AGAINST mass-testing **entirely** – and also against contact tracing after very early stages for a flu-like virus.
This is WHO's October 2019 recommendation (p.18)https://t.co/k8jyF10vHk pic.twitter.com/ghYimKHiU1
Contact tracing is FORBIDDEN by W.H.O. for flu-like viruses. It is the **stupidest thing in the world** to try to contact trace something that transmits during mild or asymptotic cases, as well.
Of course, our government are media are full of stupids. pic.twitter.com/XfVe6GH90A
WHO's mask recommendation in flu-like pandemics is VERY WEAK. It DEFINITELY does not justify masks outdoors or for children in schools. @VictorianCHO https://t.co/k8jyF10vHk pic.twitter.com/cG5Tmec8Pk
