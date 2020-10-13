Summary of W.H.O. guidelines that the criminal Tedros is breaching. This communist Ethiopian wants to bring the West to its knees.

THIS CRIMINAL IS BREACHING ALL THESE W.H.O. GUIDELINES.

Source: WHO’s October 2019 guidelines: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf?ua=1

Let us be VERY clear that all science is AGAINST mass-testing **entirely** – and also against contact tracing after very early stages for a flu-like virus. This is WHO's October 2019 recommendation (p.18)https://t.co/k8jyF10vHk pic.twitter.com/ghYimKHiU1 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 10, 2020

Contact tracing is FORBIDDEN by W.H.O. for flu-like viruses. It is the **stupidest thing in the world** to try to contact trace something that transmits during mild or asymptotic cases, as well. Of course, our government are media are full of stupids. pic.twitter.com/XfVe6GH90A — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 11, 2020