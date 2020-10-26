Some unverified info on masks from Facebook

From Facebook. I’ll link this to my broader Masks post.

INFORMATION 1 (NOT VERIFIED)

HAT MASK IS GIVING YOU LUNG CANCER

I happen to know a thing or two about masks and safety. Why? Because for 25 years I was the editor of an award-winning trade magazine called HazMat Management that covered such topics as pollution prevention and compliance with health & safety laws. We routinely published articles on masks, gloves, respirators and other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE). Now let me tell you a few things about that mask you’re wearing. And please note that what I’m about to share was also stated in the most recent edition of Del Bigtree’s program The Highwire when two OSHA mask experts spoke to the fact that the kinds of masks people are wearing were never (never!) designed to be worn for long periods and doing so is very harmful.

The blue typical mask depicted in the photograph contain Teflon and other chemicals. A Facebook friend reminds us: 1. Masks are “sterilized” with Ethylene Oxide — a known carcinogen. Many teachers in various school boards have been experiencing significant symptoms as a direct result of the effects of this chemical. 2. The masks contain (not sprayed with) PTFE which makes up Teflon along with other chemicals.

I found and have posted the US patent to allow manufacturers to use PTFE as a filter in commercial masks… breathing these for extended periods can lead to lung cancer.”

Don’t agree? Argue with the experts at OSHA, which is the main US agency, i.e., its Occupational Health & Safety Agency. These masks are meant to be worn only for short periods, like say if you’re sanding a table for an hour and don’t want to inhale sawdust. They don’t do anything whatsoever to stop the spread of any virus, and the emerging science of virology now understands that viruses aren’t even passed person to person. I know that sounds incredible, but it’s the case that the virus is in the air, you breath it in, there’s no way to prevent that short of living in an oxygen tent, and if you have a strong immune system you’ll be fine, and if you have a weak immune system you may have to deal with the effects of your immune system working to restore balance within your metabolism.

So let’s say you don’t wear the blue packaged masks, and instead wear a homemade cloth mask — the kind people wear over and over and hang on their rearview mirror and so on. Those masks are completely useless against a virus, and are also very dangerous. OSHA would never condone a person wearing a mask of this kind for anything more than the shortest time. Re-breathing your own viral debris is dangerous to health, and the oxygen deprivation children suffer wearing such masks all day will certainly cause brain damage. I’m not making this up. Again, you might say, well, Guy you’re not a doctor. True, but I did edit that magazine for 25 years. That’s a long time and many articles on masks and PPE. I’ve attended numerous OH&S conferences and listened to experts discussing these matters.

You may hear people saying that surgeons and nurses wear masks like this all day. Um, no. No they don’t. They’re trained in the proper use of masks, which is to wear them in the OR, then dispose of the mask when they leave that room. Are you aware that operating rooms are actually supplied extra oxygen, to compensate for the reduction in oxygen flow from mask wearing? To my mind, it’s criminal (not hyperbole) to force children to wear masks all day. Setting aside the very real psychological effects, we’re going to have a generation of brain damaged children. Ever heard the expression, “Not enough oxygen at birth?” That’s a joke at the expense of a mentally challenged person, but that’s literally what we’re doing. And we’re told it’s to “keep us safe”! We’re told this by doctors who actually don’t know about PPE and laypeople who have no clue.

So, you can choose to believe me or not, but I was the editor for a quarter century of a magazine that had a strong occupational health and safety mandate, and I can tell you that the mask wearing currently mandated by governments and private businesses offers no health benefit whatsoever, in no way protects you or anyone else from any virus, and actually does you damage beyond wearing it for a few minutes.

Got that? Good. Now please share this message and get the conversation going with parents, who must end this masking of children immediately. This is a very serious matter. And related to that, let me just state this doesn’t end for me when the lockdown ends or the masking ends. No, this ends for me when every politician and bureaucrat who inflicted this travesty, this crime against humanity, on the population of Canada (and other affected countries) is in the dock, and faces their misdeeds in a court of law.

And as for those of you who have put masks on young children, I will have a long memory on that score. A very long memory.

END NOTE: The CDC and WHO have acknowledged that asymptomatic people do not spread the virus, so the case for masks for such people is moot in the first place.

INFORMATION 2 (NOT VERIFIED)

1. The truth about masks from a theatre nurse

It was formerly presumed that the benefits of surgical face masks outweighed the harm however it has also been suggested that they do more harm than good (Lipp, 2003). Surgical face masks were designed to protect patients undergoing surgery from possible contamination by the surgeon who is in very close proximity to the surgical site (Skinner & Sutton, 2001). However, there is little evidence to suggest that wearing surgical face masks by staff in the operating theatre decreases postoperative wound infections (Skinner & Sutton, 2001). In fact, evidence indicates a significant reduction in postoperative wound infections when theatre staff were unmasked (Skinner & Sutton, 2001). Furthermore, Datta (2010) revealed that surgical face masks are associated with increased surgical site infections as a result of raising operating theatre germ concentration via:

-Venting/tenting

Surgical facemasks do not filter all particles from inhaled and exhaled air as much of the air exhaled escapes from where there is least resistance, usually around the sides of the facemask, permitting nonfiltered air from escaping and entering the face mask allowing the dispersion of microbes (Lipp, 2003). Surgical face masks are loose fitting, especially when the strings are tied incorrectly or with insufficient tension (Nicolette, 2011; Roberge, Kim & Coca, 2012; Skinner & Sutton, 2001).

-Wicking

Capillary action of liquid (i.e. sweat/moisture of expired air) from the inside to the outside of the surgical face mask.

-Wiggling

Of the surgical facemask causes dead skin cells and bacteria from beards to shed and disseminate due to friction (Lipp, 2003; Skinner & Sutton, 2001). In fact, Skinner and Sutton (2001) stated that the numbers of airborne bacteria expelled from the nose and mouth are insignificant in comparison to the substantial numbers shed from the skin. Few, if any, nasal bacteria are expelled into the air during quiet breathing despite a high number of colonisation (Skinner & Sutton, 2001).

Even the most effective filter face mask can be useless if worn incorrectly and even dangerous if handled improperly (Nicolette, 2011). Surgical face mask wear is recommended to last no longer than 4 hours as they become less effective over time (Datta, 2010). In fact, a fresh surgical face mask almost completely prevented contamination of an agar plate 30 cm away from the mouth, but after 15 minutes there was a measurable increase in the level of contamination (Datta, 2010). This time is even further reduced when they are poorly fitted, placed below the nose or are wet (Datta, 2020). The filtration efficiency and protective ability of a wet face mask is compromised (Datta, 2010; Lipp, 2003). Face masks should never be allowed to hang around the neck nor be folded and placed in a pocket for later use as this causes dry bacteria that has been filtered by the face mask airborne (Datta, 2010; Nicolette, 2010). However, this is exactly what we are seeing the public do as people remove their face masks before they eat, drink and smoke. We are also seeing people handling their face masks by its faceplate, thereby contaminating the wearer’s hands with droplet nuclei which he/she most likely is unaware of and consequently touches their face or surroundings (Datta, 2010). Contaminated disposable facemasks should be disposed of immediately into infectious waste bins however they are either ending up in landfill or in our oceans killing sea creatures and birds (Lipp, 2003; Nicolette, 2011).

3. The facial heat created by wearing a face mask causes skin reactions, increased temperature of breathing air, elevated core body temperature and psychophysiological effects (Roberge, Kim & Coca, 2012). Roberge, Kim and Coca (2012) further demonstrate that mask-associated changes in body temperature are created by:

-Respiratory heat exchange mechanisms

Body heat is lost through the skin via radiation, convection and evaporation which can only occur optimally if the skin is exposed to the ambient environment. This ability is impeded by the barrier effect of face masks.

-The impact of breathing through one’s mouth versus their nose

Most face mask wearers switch to mouth breathing which bypasses the nose’s role in retaining heat and humidity, therefore air exhaled via the mouth is hotter and contains more moisture.

-Ambient climate heat and humidity/moisture content

At ambient temperatures of 18.9-25.5 degrees Celsius and 49-63% humidity, the skin temperature of the tip of the nose and chin rose by 4.7-7.3 and 2.6-3.6 degrees Celsius respectively, during sedentary activity while wearing a surgical face mask for only 15 minutes.

-Microclimate (space between one’s face and face mask which becomes the wearer’s breathing environment) heat and humidity/moisture content

In hot conditions, especially combined with physical activity, when temperatures approach or exceed body temperature, evaporative cooling through sweating becomes the main source of heat loss. The high heat and humidity of the expired air in the breathing environment can cause moisture to condense in the outside of the mask, impairing air permeability (creating breathing resistance), increasing venting and increasing exposure of the wearer to infectious microbes via wicking. The World Health Organisation (2020) also advises against wearing face masks while exercising as sweat can make breathing difficult and promotes the growth of microorganisms. Not to mention the discomfort of facial heat for the wearer.

-Psychophysiological heat responses

Anxiety disorders (e.g. panic attacks) send a false suffocation alarm to the person’s central nervous system and high levels of carbon dioxide in the body can trigger a panic attack. The body’s response during a panic attack involves releasing adrenaline which in turn increases metabolic rate and initiates the fight or flight response (increased blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate). The flushing of the skin and increase breathing effort in those with anxiety disorders are exacerbated by the effects of mask-wearing (i.e. perceptions of mask-related breathing resistance and increased sweating in the microenvironment). Together, these lead to an intolerable warm sensation in individuals with anxiety disorder.

Surgical face masks can limit emission of large droplet sprays and aerosol droplets larger than 5 μm (Milton, Fabian, Cowling, Grantham & McDevitt, 2013). However, it is well known that they provide insufficient protection from potentially dangerous sub-micron sized particles including viruses (Lipp, 2003; Milton et al, 2013). Furthermore, the majority of virus in the exhaled aerosol appear to be too small to be contained by surgical face masks (Milton et al, 2013). A study conducted in Hong Kong in 2003 found that surgical face masks did not provide sufficient protection from SARS (Ho et al, as cited in Lipp, 2003). Surgical face masks also do not form a complete seal around the wearer’s face (Lipp, 2003). It is for these reasons that they are not classified as personal protective equipment (Lipp, 2003).

A study in USA by Hendrix, Walde, Findley and Trotman (2020, July 17) came to the conclusion that face coverings may have prevented the spread of SARS-CoV-2. However multiple limitations were revealed:

Only “67 (48.2%) clients volunteered to be tested, 72 (51.8%) refused – only a subset was tested; thus, asymptomatic clients could have been missed.” “Similarly, with a viral incubation period of 2–14 days, any COVID-19 PCR tests obtained from clients too early in their course of infection could return false-negative results.” “No information was collected regarding underlying medical conditions or use of other personal protective measures, such as gloves and hand hygiene, which could have influenced risk for infection.” “Viral shedding is at its highest during the 2 to 3 days before symptom onset; any clients who interacted with the stylists before they became symptomatic were not recruited for contact tracing.” “The mode of interaction between stylist and client might have limited the potential for exposure to the virus. Services at salon A were limited to haircuts, facial hair trimmings, and perms. Most stylists cut hair while clients are facing away from them, which might have also limited transmission.

Face masks are insufficient at protecting the wearer and others from SARS-CoV-2 and are even harmful in many ways.

