5th October 2020
Other critiques of Neil Ferguson’s 16 March 2020 epidemiological model
On 29 April 2020 I critiqued Ferguson’s model in my TOI blog (based on superb analysis by Nirmesh Mehta).
There are a number of others who have critiqued Ferguson’s model -I’ve mentioned a number of them my forthcoming book and won’t repeat that info here.
But some more in case I can readily need access this info in one place in the future:
Many excellent studies have now demolished the Sage/Imperial models but I think Gomes recent paper is one of the clearest at showing how they ignored basic epidemiological truths to generate totally exaggerated predictions. https://t.co/887ZpVoDMV
— Hugh Osmond (@hughosmond) October 4, 2020