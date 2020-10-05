Thoughts on economics and liberty

5th October 2020

Other critiques of Neil Ferguson’s 16 March 2020 epidemiological model

On 29 April 2020 I critiqued Ferguson’s model in my TOI blog (based on superb analysis by Nirmesh Mehta).

There are a  number of others who have critiqued Ferguson’s model -I’ve mentioned  a number of them my forthcoming book and won’t repeat that info here.

But some more in case I can readily need access this info in one place in the future:

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Science.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard