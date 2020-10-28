Now I’m no longer the only Victorian official to have resigned to protest Daniel Andrews’s public health terrorism

Two others have joined me – although none had to leave a real, paying job, to do so. But such resignations are important markers in Australia’s history. We need people to stand for what they believe (I still wouldn’t recommend any young public servant resigning – people like me can take on this monster by ourselves).

1. Alma Besserdin

“ashamed to represent a government, that in my view, is not representing its people”

2. Dale Potter OAM – resigned on 27 October 2020