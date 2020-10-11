Notes for (and draft of) complaint against Daniel Andrews to the International Criminal Court

This is a placeholder post and information will evolve as things develop.

I prepared this and sent to two lawyers last night. As the complaint evolves I’ll add info. Please provide any info you wish to see included in the complaint either through the comments section or at sabhlok@gmail.com.

FRADULENT COVID DEATH CERTIFICATES?

If true, this is the most bothersome information. It suggests criminal intent, not just stupidity. We need more proofs – then this will be included in the complaint to the International Criminal Court against @DanielAndrewsMP https://t.co/7tSmDB1HPL — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 11, 2020

ABS Guidance for Certifying Deaths due to COVID-19

STOPPING PROTESTS