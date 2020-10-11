Thoughts on economics and liberty

12th October 2020

Notes for (and draft of) complaint against Daniel Andrews to the International Criminal Court

This is a placeholder post and information will evolve as things develop.

I prepared this and sent to two lawyers last night. As the complaint evolves I’ll add info. Please provide any info you wish to see included in the complaint either through the comments section or at sabhlok@gmail.com.

 

FRADULENT COVID DEATH CERTIFICATES?

ABS Guidance for Certifying Deaths due to COVID-19

STOPPING PROTESTS

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard