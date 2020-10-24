Thoughts on economics and liberty

24th October 2020

No, Scott Morrison or Alan Tudge CAN’T FORCE Australians to take a COVID-19 vaccine in order to travel internationally

Daniel Andrews is living in a world of delusion. He said on 4 July 2020:

At that point we will not be returning to normal because there will be no vaccine in the weeks ahead, some argue even in the months ahead. It is a long way off. And unless and until that vaccine is developed, and then administered to every single Victorian, we will have to live with and embrace a COVID normal.[i] (emphasis mine.)

HE CAN’T ADMINISTER IT TO EVERY SINGLE VICTORIAN.

That’s because the Australian Constitution prohibits such compulsion:

Scott Morrison has been trying his best to make this mandatory (source)

In the meanwhile, Alan Tudge has been trying a “backdoor way to force the vaccine:

ONLY ‘GLOBALLY AVAILABLE’ VACCINE OPENS BORDER, HINTS MINISTER

“The Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) will facilitate information being collected and shared more efficiently while still using the same authority for collection. The DPD will also allow certified COVID vaccination certificates to be digitally uploaded and connected if and when they become available.” [Source]

Clearly this needs to be FOUGHT. For a vaccine like smallpox I’d be willing to accept a mandatory shot – but this virus is barely worse than the flu. It is ridiculous for the national and State government to think of compelling Australians in such a matter.

JANE HALTON IS A COERCIVE PERSON FOR SURE, WITH NO RESPECT FOR OTHER HUMANS.

APPARENTLY THIS COULD BE DONE IF THE STATES GANG UP AGAINST PEOPLE’S BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS

[i] The New Daily, “Victoria’s COVID crisis grows: Two more postcodes locked down, 108 fresh cases”, 4 July 2020. Short URL: https://bit.ly/3ixgeg9. The video of Daniel Andrews’s statement is found in a Tweet by @YellowCube7 on 3 October 2020. Short URL: https://bit.ly/3cWdmbD.

