No, Scott Morrison or Alan Tudge CAN’T FORCE Australians to take a COVID-19 vaccine in order to travel internationally

Daniel Andrews is living in a world of delusion. He said on 4 July 2020:

At that point we will not be returning to normal because there will be no vaccine in the weeks ahead, some argue even in the months ahead. It is a long way off. And unless and until that vaccine is developed, and then administered to every single Victorian, we will have to live with and embrace a COVID normal.[i] (emphasis mine.)

HE CAN’T ADMINISTER IT TO EVERY SINGLE VICTORIAN.

That’s because the Australian Constitution prohibits such compulsion:

I've verified that under 51(xxiiiA) of the Australian Constitution no government CANNOT FORCE anyone to take a vaccine. So how are Scott Morrison and Daniel Andrews going around claiming the vaccination will be mandatory? https://t.co/ujCJFAnDMA pic.twitter.com/y8wU9buZAw — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 24, 2020

Scott Morrison has been trying his best to make this mandatory (source)

In the meanwhile, Alan Tudge has been trying a “backdoor way to force the vaccine:

ONLY ‘GLOBALLY AVAILABLE’ VACCINE OPENS BORDER, HINTS MINISTER

“The Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) will facilitate information being collected and shared more efficiently while still using the same authority for collection. The DPD will also allow certified COVID vaccination certificates to be digitally uploaded and connected if and when they become available.” [Source]

Minister Tudge has made clear today that departure and entry to Australia will be contingent on having taken a covid-19 vaccine. There is no clearer mandate than this. pic.twitter.com/2xrVX5dPFo — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 18, 2020

Clearly this needs to be FOUGHT. For a vaccine like smallpox I’d be willing to accept a mandatory shot – but this virus is barely worse than the flu. It is ridiculous for the national and State government to think of compelling Australians in such a matter.

The withholding of family tax benefits and no child care needs to be challenged in the high court #auspol — Jaysway4 (@Jaysway4) October 24, 2020

Kid vaccines are generally *very essential* and parents should choose to take them regardless of the payment. They are not like the optional flu shot that is partly effective in some cases (I take it regularly). Covid will be in that category, so it must be voluntary. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 24, 2020

JANE HALTON IS A COERCIVE PERSON FOR SURE, WITH NO RESPECT FOR OTHER HUMANS.

Someone sent me the link to an 18 May 2020 article in which Jane Halton wanted COERCIVE vaccines while Paul Kelly didn't. I STRONGLY disagree with unscientific coercion on such matters. Halton IS VERY WRONG – both ethically and scientifically.https://t.co/oP8C1KXzli pic.twitter.com/rf1gAFoiFk — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 24, 2020

APPARENTLY THIS COULD BE DONE IF THE STATES GANG UP AGAINST PEOPLE’S BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS

Via the states, which all could adopt identical legislation that mandates vaccination (Just how it was done with corporations law in the 1980s)? State governments are all on board this particular band wagon. — Jörg Probst (@jrgprbst) October 24, 2020

