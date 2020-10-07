No, I don’t think this is a “plandemic”. Claims that this pandemic was “known” or “planned” in advance don’t add up

I simply don’t have time to study the “plandemic” claims but I believe there is no reason to believe in them.

The hypothesis is too far out. In my book I outline a series of events that fits the facts better and without invoking such far out explanations. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 7, 2020

REBUTTAL #1

E.G. they claim that a ‘system and method for testing for COVID-19’ was patented already in 2013. In fact, it was patented this year: https://uspto.report/patent/app/20200279585.

REBUTTAL #2

Governments are really (and I mean, really) stupid. They can’t manage the most simple things without stuffing it all up. There is a huge public choice literature in economics which shows why this happens. And we know that attempts at centralised planning never work.

Therefore the idea that governments have worked effectively together to cause a pandemic with lockdowns, doesn’t make sense. Stupidity is a better explanation – more realistic.

REBUTTAL #3

There were no totalitarian plans. Victoria's pandemic plan published on 10 March 2020 was risk-based, proportionate and well-targeted. These guys flipped. They went insane, simultaneously. They followed each other like lemmings down the cliff.https://t.co/I2A4Zz7aZM. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 7, 2020

Plandemic claims

Have skimmed through this. If ANY of this is true, it opens up a truly dystopian nightmare for mankind. I'm reluctant to give credence to any of this and there are other important things to do, but will try to spare time in the future to study this.https://t.co/AmH1Falhdc — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 6, 2020

Further thoughts: