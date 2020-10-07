Thoughts on economics and liberty

7th October 2020

No, I don’t think this is a “plandemic”. Claims that this pandemic was “known” or “planned” in advance don’t add up

I simply don’t have time to study the “plandemic” claims but I believe there is no reason to believe in them.

REBUTTAL #1

E.G. they claim that a ‘system and method for testing for COVID-19’ was patented already in 2013. In fact, it was patented this year: https://uspto.report/patent/app/20200279585.

REBUTTAL #2

Governments are really (and I mean, really) stupid. They can’t manage the most simple things without stuffing it all up. There is a huge public choice literature in economics which shows why this happens. And we know that attempts at centralised planning never work.

Therefore the idea that governments have worked effectively together to cause a pandemic with lockdowns, doesn’t make sense. Stupidity is a better explanation – more realistic.

REBUTTAL #3

 

Plandemic claims

Further thoughts:

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

