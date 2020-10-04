My third finished book: The Great Hysteria and The Broken State

My two previous books (that I’ve actually finished – there are another 10-15 underway at different stages of completion) are:

Breaking Free of Nehru, Anthem Press (2008) – now available free of cost to download (well over 50,000 copies have been downloaded to date). Try it out. It comes highly recommended by Gurcharan Das, former MD of Proctor and Gamble Worldwide and one of India’s most well-known authors.

Seeing the Invisible, Self-published (2018) – with a commitment to keep it free for download for ever. It is a book on economics for children up to age 100. Try it out as well and share it with all the young people you can. It comes highly recommended by Nobel Prize winner Vernon Smith. (Over 2000 copies have been downloaded to date and 1000 copies are being printed for distribution to schools in Assam, India.)

And now, in just 10 days of work, a third one: The Great Hysteria and the Broken State, Connor Court Publishing (2020). This one is not free (nor was BFN, initially). There will be a print edition for $25 and e-book for $10. The book is in the final proofing stage as I write this. The print edition can be ordered right now.

Print edition now available on pre-order. The e-book will be available next week, I'm told.https://t.co/8p76UPfXOW — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 4, 2020

It's all happening. The final proofs are on, waiting to finalise the print-ready version. Here's what Gigi Foster has said about the book (based on an early draft). pic.twitter.com/qAajLfIvZq — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 4, 2020