Thoughts on economics and liberty

6th October 2020

Links on covid hysteria sent by someone

Someone sent these links. Some might not be working. I’m noting them for the record.

  1. https://www.health.belgium.be/nl/wie-zijn-we#Missie
  2. standaard.be/preventie
  3. https://www.who.int/about/who-we-are/constitution
  4. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/human-rights-and-health
  5. https://swprs.org/feiten-over-covid19/
  6. https://the-iceberg.net/
  7. https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/sars-cov-2-coronavirus-multiplex-rt-qpcr-

kit-277854-457.htm

  1. President John Magufuli of Tanzania: “Even Papaya and Goats are Corona positive” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=207HuOxltvI
  2. Open letter by biochemist Drs Mario Ortiz Martinez to the Dutch chamber https://www.gentechvrij.nl/2020/08/15/foute-interpretatie/
  3. Interview with Drs Mario Ortiz Martinez https://troo.tube/videos/watch/6ed900eb-7459-4a1b-93fd-b393069f4fcd?fbclid=IwAR1XrullC2qopJjgFxEgbSTBvh-4ZCuJa1VxkHTXEtYMEyGG3DsNwUdaatY
  4. https://infekt.ch/2020/04/sind-wir-tatsaechlich-im-blindflug/
  5. Lambrecht,B.,Hammad,H.Theimmunologyoftheallergyepidemicandthehygiene hypothesis. Nat Immunol 18, 1076–1083 (2017). https://www.nature.com/articles/ni.3829
  6. Sharvan Sehrawat, Barry T.Rouse, Does the hygiene hypothesis apply to COVID-19 susceptibility?, Microbes and Infection, 2020, ISSN 1286-4579, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micinf.2020.07.002
  7. https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(20)30610-3? _returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS00 92867420306103%3Fshowall%3Dtrue
  8. https://www.hpdetijd.nl/2020-08-11/9-manieren-om-corona-te-voorkomen/
  9. Feys,F.,Brokken,S.,&DePeuter,S.(2020,May22).Risk-benefitandcost-utility analysis for COVID-19 lockdown in Belgium: the impact on mental health and wellbeing. https://psyarxiv.com/xczb3/
  10. Kompanje,2020
  11. Conn,HafdahlenBrown,2009;Martinsen2008;Yau,2008
  12. https://brandbriefggz.nl/
  13. https://swprs.org/studies-on-covid-19-lethality/#overall-mortality
  14. https://www.xandernieuws.net/algemeen/groep-artsen-vs-komt-in-verzet-facebook-bant-hun-17-miljoen-keer-bekeken-video/
  15. https://www.petities.com/einde_corona_crises_overheid_sta_behandeling_van_covid-19_met_hcq_en_zink_toe
  16. https://zelfzorgcovid19.nl/statistieken-zwitserland-met-hcq-zonder-hcq-met-hcq-

leveren-het-bewijs/

  1. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html
  2. http://www.emro.who.int/health-topics/corona-virus/transmission-of-covid-19-by- asymptomatic-cases.html
  3. WHO https://www.marketwatch.com/story/who-we-did-not-say-that-cash-was- transmitting-coronavirus-2020-03-06
  4. https://www.nordkurier.de/ratgeber/es-gibt-keine-gefahr-jemandem-beim- einkaufen-zu-infizieren-0238940804.html
  5. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-germany- banknotes/banknotes-carry-no-particular-coronavirus-risk-german-disease-expert- idUSKBN20Y2ZT

29.Contradictory statements by our virologists https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=6K9xfmkMsvM

  1. https://www.hpdetijd.nl/2020-07-05/stop-met-anderhalve-meter-afstand-en-het- verplicht-dragen-van-mondkapjes/
  2. Security expert Tammy K. Herrema Clark https://youtu.be/TgDm_maAglM
  3. https://theplantstrongclub.org/2020/07/04/healthy-people-should-not-wear-face-masks-by-jim-meehan-md/
  4. https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-

healthy/

  1. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200315/Reusing-masks-may-increase-your-risk-of-coronavirus-infection-expert-says.aspx
  2. https://werk.belgie.be/nl/nieuws/nieuwe-regels-voor-de-kwaliteit-van-de-

binnenlucht-werklokalen

  1. https://kavlaanderen.blogspot.com/2020/07/als-maskers-niet-werken-waarom-

dragen.html

  1. https://covid-19.sciensano.be/sites/default/files/Covid19/Meest%20recente%20update.pdf
  2. Haralambieva,I.H.etal.,2015.The impact of immunosenescence on humoral immune response variation after influenza A/H1N1 vaccination in older subjects. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26044074/
  3. Global vaccine safety summit WHO 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJXXDLGKmPg
  4. No liability manufacturers vaccines

https://m.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20200804_95956456?fbclid=IwAR0IgiA-

6sNVQvE8rMC6O5Gq5xhOulbcN1BhdI7Rw-7eq_pRtJDCxde6SQI

  1. https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1572921830018/bill-gates-admits-700000-

people-will-be-harmed-or-killed-by-his-covid-19-solution

  1. Journalistic code https://www.rvdj.be/node/63
  2. Disinformation related to COVID-19 approaches European Commission EurLex, juni 2020
  3. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30461-X/fulltext
  4. http://www.raadvst-consetat.be/dbx/adviezen/67142.pdf#search=67.142
  5. https://acu2020.org/
  6. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049384820303297
  7. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-

6/fulltext

  1. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext
  2. There is no revival of the pandemic, but aso-called casedemic due to more testing.

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/crucial-viewing-understanding-covid-19-casedemic1

  1. https://docs4opendebate.be/

 

This entry was posted in Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard