Illustrative data regarding the magnitude of the covid pandemic in comparison with others

Some of the many data points on this matter.

Someone’s sent me this spreadsheet re: US death rates. The correspondent informs me that “If my calculations and assumptions are correct, it looks like the increase in deaths could be as little as 5,000 in 2020 as compared with 2018. This is around 0.1% p.a. over the last couple of years which is way below trend”.

I'm keeping a note of this for the future. Victoria's chief health officer is massively exaggerating and misleading the entire public and politicians. This virus is 100-200 times less lethal than Spanish flu. I challenge him to prove otherwise.@VictorianCHO @ScottMorrisonMP pic.twitter.com/yO731Y6QBN — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 12, 2020

What is missing today is a sense of proportion. We are seeing the GREATEST FAILURE OF ARITHMETIC LITERACY in human history. People in the media, politics, science and public service just can't add and divide. They don't know what is 2+2. pic.twitter.com/Hm3nIPCmiz — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 24, 2020

I think you are right, once #IstandwithDan find out the truth, it is not going to be good for Dan or them…. It might be it own crisis, Covid Overreaction Pandemic#CovidOverreactionDeniers pic.twitter.com/X7JqpvvfHw — Jess (@JessicaPark99) October 21, 2020

1/6 HOSPITALS AND COVID-19

Stories of hospitals being overwhelmed from CV19 are often without context Hospitals operate near capacity, so needing extra space, staff, and resources isn’t uncommon This graphic provides an overview from past years; 20+ citations are in the thread pic.twitter.com/9WCw9m9NBE — Omnipotent Moral Busybody (@OBusybody) October 19, 2020

The pandemic is one of hysteria pic.twitter.com/TUtpBW0iSC — Moritz (@MoritzBonafide) October 18, 2020

Not even close – here’s all cause mortality for Sweden (minimal lockdowns) pic.twitter.com/J6Sa7W9K5R — Paul Andrews (@paul1andrews) October 18, 2020

🇸🇪 ICU status update – Sweden. Currently at 16 beds occupied due to #covid19. Been at this level for some time now as can be seen below👇🏽. That is 16 beds in the entire country. pic.twitter.com/Wi3akraYnm — Harald (@HaraldofW) September 25, 2020

The US govt last week updated the survival rates (i.e., IF infected) for Covid19: 0-19 99.997%

20-49 99.98%

50-69 99.5%

70+ 94.6% Didn't see it reported much.https://t.co/miFbqyb9pM — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) September 23, 2020

Best graph award in COVID episode. https://t.co/4nIXHMt8Sf — Denis Rancourt (@denisrancourt) September 22, 2020

This is a great summary. #NobelforTegnell – see this hashtag I created months ago, for much more data on Sweden. https://t.co/f2zobXy494 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) September 19, 2020

This chart should be glued to the forehead of "experts" who argue for lockdowns. Kurt Witkowski had described the behaviour of all such viruses in March and he was ridiculed. But he was right and the fergusons (no capitalisation) were wrong. https://t.co/iQFoV6hIFO — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) September 18, 2020

Death was so common in New York City In the in the 19th century that the 1918 influenza pandemic would have been a good year back then. [From this new NBER paper on what the 1918 pandemic tells us about COVID-19https://t.co/39ttQP5fN0] pic.twitter.com/V3bVEELUeS — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) September 15, 2020

Latest ONS deaths data (to week ending 4 September) has been released. In-week deaths are much lower than normal, which will be mostly due to Bank Holiday Monday registry office closures. Year to date there have been 14% more deaths than the 5-year average (2015-19). pic.twitter.com/PrFxIGaUDg — stuart mcdonald (@ActuaryByDay) September 15, 2020

Is COVID19 a deadly pandemic? A picture is worth a thousand words: Credit: @HaraldofW pic.twitter.com/aARLUVznE6 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 14, 2020

Is the covid response costing more lives than it is saving? https://t.co/yJrUwtKiwW — Alistair Haimes (@AlistairHaimes) September 13, 2020

Great post on Sweden, the supposed “cautionary tale”.https://t.co/P69duzcGsE ht @TLennhamn — Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) September 11, 2020

The total death rate in Sweden to 30 Aug 2020 remains the same as previous years – despite no lockdowns. Even if we achieve a similar thing, at what other costs have we gotten there? pic.twitter.com/IRgRIIeW99 — Mr. Konstantin (@MrKonstantin5) September 10, 2020

Covid has not significantly impacted life expectancy. Odds of death from something other than covid is WAY higher across all ages. For all the pain we are putting ourselves and our children through for covid, you think we would do more about our actual leading causes of death. pic.twitter.com/N2KUbymOX2 — Yinon Weiss (@yinonw) September 6, 2020

Tunnel vision? ~85yo = median age 400+ Oz COVID19 losses ~82yo = median of other 80000+ Aussies dead in 2020 Ignoring that COVID19 is weak versus Spanish Flu, govts are choosing to devastate society's jobs, finances, charities & pursuit of happiness Cure worse than disease? https://t.co/OMlXhFGlZ2 pic.twitter.com/tz4tyL4Jo9 — rory robertson (@OzParadoxdotcom) August 20, 2020

One of the main reasons we have this draconian lockdown and irrational panic is thanks to modeling by the South African COVID-19 Modeling Consortium (Moultrie brothers and co.) which has been so wrong it’s arguably criminal. Grey, red and blue are their models.

Black is actual. pic.twitter.com/zBuI0SoRod — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) August 29, 2020

Are people really going to keep advocating for lockdowns, knowing COVID produced fewer per-capita deaths in Sweden in 2020 than the country experienced 5 short years ago? pic.twitter.com/ASiuDz0rMM — Stacey Rudin (@stacey_rudin) August 29, 2020

1/13

Universal lockdowns are bad policy Here are 12 articles, since April, that provide a sample of the evidence available, indicating lockdowns are not a key intervention in preventing the harms caused by Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/Ftq5QvwEGf — Omnipotent Moral Busybody (@OBusybody) August 26, 2020

This is our great modern "science" and "defence of liberty" in a nutshell. Science is now a scam. Politicians are now all communists. https://t.co/I98hYXU493 — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) August 21, 2020

"Americans still misperceive the risks of death from COVID for different age cohorts—to a shocking extent; The misperception is greater for those who identify as Democrats, and for those who rely more on social media for information…"https://t.co/z7TtCMEcEW pic.twitter.com/JkT2uuBkpF — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) August 19, 2020