Thoughts on economics and liberty

29th October 2020

Have Scott Morrison and Daniel Andrews (or their parties) been PAID BY VACCINE COMPANIES?

Somehow nothing is fitting together. The data are clear, the law is clear, For six weeks I’ve been shouting at the top of my voice that these policies are wrong in every way, and YET pollies from both sides of politics are determined to run Australia and Victoria into the ground.

Normally this can only happen if there is ACTUTE CORRUPTION at the top (which is typical in countries like India).

So far I’ve resisted the thought that Morrison and Andrews are corrupt.

But like Sherlock Holmes said: “When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth”.

PERSONAL WEALTH (OR PARTY WEALTH) IS THEREFORE LIKELY TO BE DRIVING THESE POLITICIANS.

Here are my initial thoughts. This will remain an open post that I’ll update as new information comes in.

POTENTIALLY RELEVANT

 

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard