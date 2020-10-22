For public comment: My draft complaint to the International Criminal Court against Daniel Andrews

On this post I’m providing links to the following:

A Microsoft Word version of the current draft complaint: DOWNLOAD HERE . Please send me tracked changes and suggestions at sabhlok@gmail.com

NOTE: I’ll update the documents frequently, so you can check every day or so.

IF YOU WISH TO BE LISTED AS A SUPPORTER OF THE COMPLAINT (ONLY VICTORIANS)