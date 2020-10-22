23rd October 2020
For public comment: My draft complaint to the International Criminal Court against Daniel Andrews
On this post I’m providing links to the following:
- A Microsoft Word version of the current draft complaint: DOWNLOAD HERE. Please send me tracked changes and suggestions at sabhlok@gmail.com
- A PDF version of the draft complaint: DOWNLOAD HERE. You can write suggestions by hand on a printout, take a photo with your phone and send it to me at sabhlok@gmail.com
NOTE: I’ll update the documents frequently, so you can check every day or so.
- I also invite everyone to send me their suggestions at sabhlok@gmail.com.
IF YOU WISH TO BE LISTED AS A SUPPORTER OF THE COMPLAINT (ONLY VICTORIANS)
- Please write to me at sabhlok@gmail.com with your name, place and POST CODE (only those who live in Victoria, please). I’ll verify postcodes before including your name in the complaint. Your email ID will not be included but will remain on my record.