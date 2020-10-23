Thoughts on economics and liberty

24th October 2020

Daniel Andrews had assured Victoria in 2008 that powers under the Public Health Act will NOT be arbitrary

Thanks to a reader for pointing me in the direction of the 2008 HANSARD (Download here)  – source.

Daniel Andrews was Minister for Health when this egregious piece of legislation was passed, which has VERY FEW checks on its misuse.

Andrews reeled out, one after the other, the MASSIVE breaches of human rights that this Act would impose, but justified them as “reasonable” in each case. But nowhere in the Act does it say that the entire state will be kept in hibernation till a vaccine is found.

 

 

 

