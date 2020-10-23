Daniel Andrews had assured Victoria in 2008 that powers under the Public Health Act will NOT be arbitrary

Thanks to a reader for pointing me in the direction of the 2008 HANSARD (Download here) – source.

Daniel Andrews was Minister for Health when this egregious piece of legislation was passed, which has VERY FEW checks on its misuse.

Andrews reeled out, one after the other, the MASSIVE breaches of human rights that this Act would impose, but justified them as “reasonable” in each case. But nowhere in the Act does it say that the entire state will be kept in hibernation till a vaccine is found.

.@DanielAndrewsMP was Minister of Health in 2008 and had assured that the Public Health Act breaches MANY human rights but assured us that the measures will not be "arbitrary". BUT HE'S IMPOSED THE MOST ARBITRARY MEASURES.https://t.co/WuQAH1HyMM pic.twitter.com/NRoTqrFlLq — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 23, 2020

Nowhere in the public health law does it it say that an entire state will be kept in hibernation till a vaccine is found. THAT IS THE REAL CRIME: TO IMPRISON THE ENTIRE SOCIETY WHILE "WAITING" FOR A VACCINE.@DanielAndrewsMP – show me which law you're following. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 23, 2020